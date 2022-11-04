One of the best accessories to invest in is a versatile, good quality watch. A good watch can elevate a simple outfit, like no other piece of clothing can. Not to mention, it’s a practical investment that you can never really regret. A watch serves a function, it’s not something you put on just for appearances.

And one thing about selecting a durable watch is to be sure that it’s built with the best materials and parts . Also, that it has a decent level of water resistance. Because who wants to be bothered with the stress of spilling things over their watch and wondering whether you have put time into getting it fixed, right? Which is why, we’ve curated a list of men’s watches you can buy for under ₹10K on Amazon ! Here, take a look:

1. Daniel Klein Premium Gun Black Watch: ₹5,005

Credit: Amazon

This watch by Daniel Klein will cost you ₹5,005. It is an analog watch, and has a gun black dial, along with leather straps and a buckle clasp. The watch movement type is quartz. It has a one year manufacturer warranty. This is a great buy for occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries and wedding gifts and sounds like quite the deal to me!

2. DANIEL KLEIN Analog Black Dial Watch: ₹5,012

Credit: Amazon

Another great piece by Daniel Klein, this is a watch for those who enjoy a bit of shine. For those who prefer an all-metal watch. It will cost you ₹5,012. It has a black dial and an alloy steel body. It is also analog, and has a 12 hour time display. The watch movement type is quartz and has a one year manufacturer warranty. It also resists water and its depth for resistance is up to 30 metres.

3. Titan Analog Brown Dial Watch: ₹5,035

Credit: Amazon

I feel like there is a whole separate fan base for brown colored accessories and clothes. And this watch seems like the perfect item for someone who appreciates the color. This Titan watch will cost you ₹5,035. It is an analog watch, with a leather strap. Also, it has a depth resistance of up to 50 meters and of course, the watch movement type is quartz (the finest kind). Not to mention, it has a 24 months manufacturer warranty.

5. Maxima Analog White Dial Watch: ₹5,177

Credit: Amazon

If you pride yourself as someone who likes grey/silver cars and watches, this might be your cup of tea. Maxima’s analog, white dial watch will cost you ₹5,177. As you can see, the material of the band is stainless steel, and the watch movement type is quartz. Again, it has a 1 year manufacturer warranty. And, has a solid water resistance depth of 30 meters. It is also perfect as gifting item too! I also think that this is a total classic, it can suit any outfit you decide to wear, because the colors are so darn neutral.

6. French Connection Analog Dial Watch: ₹4,372

Credit: Amazon

Let’s say you’re a bit of watch collector. So, if you enjoy having a ‘capsule watch collection,’ this seems like a fitting addition to it. It’s all black and looks suave and very sophisticated. This French Connection watch will cost you ₹4,372. It is an analog watch with a black dial along with a black leather band. The case material is stainless steel, and watch movement type is quartz. The water resistance depth is 50 meters and it has a buckle clasp. And, it also has a 1 year warranty. Such a great piece.

7. Mathey-Tissot Analog Black Dial Watch: ₹9,975

Credit: Amazon

This watch looks like it’s vintage and like the ones you’ve seen in only the best classic, black and white films. The Mathey-Tissot wrist watch will cost you ₹9,975. It has a black dial color and a sapphire dial glass. The watch movement is quartz, and it has a leather band with a buckle clasp. The watch also has a water resistance depth of 30 meters and a 1 year warranty.

8. Timex iConnect Digital Black Dial Unisex’s Watch: ₹4,797

Credit: Amazon

Smart watches are obviously the present and the future. They’re efficient and have a sleek and minimal appearance that suits most outfits. This Timex digital watch will cost you ₹4,797. It has a black dial and a silicone band with a water resistance depth of 50 meters. It doubles as an alarm, and the movement of the watch is automatic. Pretty cool right?

Now you have a list of watches you can choose from the next time you’ve to get your dad or SO a gift!