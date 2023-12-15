Mercury Retrograde is upon us and it has everyone wound up. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, we’re sure you’ll enjoy reading these tweets about the retrograde, just because they’re hilarious and amusing AF. According to the astrology girlies, Mercury Retrograde leads to communication issues, both verbally and technologically. So the theme for this planet’s retrograde usually leads to misunderstandings and tech-related roadblocks.

Credit: Giphy

Since this time’s Mercury Retrograde is in the sign of Capricorn and Sagittarius; It is predicted to cause frustrations and even impact your finances or career (so don’t make impulsive money-related decisions, but don’t worry too much about it all either).

So, as every MR causes a bit of ruckus online, we’ve curated some tweets about how people are reacting to it

The key to this Mercury Retrograde is to set yourself up for success as we move into 2024. Be brave enough to prioritize your goals. You've done enough people-pleasing, settling, and sacrificing. You have every right to make this next year unapologetically about you. — 🔮✨ (@TheOracleReadsU) December 14, 2023

Today is the first day of Mercury Retrograde. I’m already tired. pic.twitter.com/n3OEEscvn4 — Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) December 13, 2023

Capricorn placements during the upcoming Mercury Retrograde pic.twitter.com/LLNFrzDHSo — 🌙 🪐 🐦‍⬛ (@ShilohReads) December 6, 2023

Pisces welcoming Mercury Retrograde because we thrive in chaos ✨ pic.twitter.com/Vhmj4U8T3X — sweetserialpisces (@SerialPisces) December 15, 2023

new moon + mercury retrograde says go be you.. go set yourself free.. just take ya time, watch your step, and release control… let it all unfold as it should — V🦂 (@vxprada) December 13, 2023

Mercury retrograde just started. Prepare to be constantly misunderstood lol — △⃒⃘Youtube: Nu Mindframe△⃒⃘♒️ (@nu_mindframe) December 14, 2023

Mercury Retrograde is happening in Capricorn.



A commitment to anything starts with a commitment to yourself first. — amity☊ (@Zodi_Am) December 10, 2023

HAPPY MERCURY RETROGRADE. Makes sense now huh. Your Welcome pic.twitter.com/VXSyVnNkfJ — Kie (@KILLKiera) December 13, 2023

Mercury Retrograde began yesterday

So if you feeling like things are getting worse

It’s because they’re actually falling into place

Pause & use this retrograde to your advantage — Venerable, Dr. Of Stars, XEO🇺🇸 (@DrPsalem) December 14, 2023

this mercury retrograde is being so rude — sarah (@wetneptune) December 14, 2023

a mercury retrograde that begins in capricorn + ends on new years day? loud but ok 😭 pic.twitter.com/128l8Nexx4 — 🪬📿Alchemilie 📿🪬 (@Emmijen) December 11, 2023

It’s mercury retrograde and life is not in shambles.



I’ve evolved as a mercurial being. pic.twitter.com/3E6x3NsOVr — snow maiden sake (@TyeDyeXO) December 14, 2023

Mercury retrograde really killing me today pic.twitter.com/0Zz8BwdjSl — Cassie (@xcassafrasx) December 13, 2023

Mercury retrograde starts today… like my life isn’t already chaotic pic.twitter.com/nrfMP8J4mp — a-aron (@iLivee4Music) December 13, 2023

Last retrograde kicked my ass and laughed in my face. I’m ready for this next one #MercuryRetrograde pic.twitter.com/J1BSQfBCvz — 〽️aryJane Hendrix (@rere630) December 8, 2023

Sagittarius, Pisces, Gemini & Virgo placements fighting the worst ever insomnia bc mercury retrograde is around the corner pic.twitter.com/TPRDEKIE5l — Syd Divine Tarot •dm to book!• (@SydDivineTarot) December 9, 2023

day 2 of mercury retrograde pic.twitter.com/Ta6lR6vi44 — megan (@qualitymeg) December 15, 2023

Can we as Capricorns get a rest off of #MercuryRetrograde please for the love of our sanity For the Love of our lives For the Love of our mental capacity please! Are emotions! I know I speak for every #Capricorn when I say:

We

Are

Tired!!!! Leave us alone! pic.twitter.com/qyY1Vw6khB — Ishi (@Mz_Ishi) December 14, 2023

mercury retrograde in capricorn to finish out the year… pic.twitter.com/TZZFyI0fTL — ERIS (@ERISTHEPLANET) December 15, 2023

Happy Mercury Retrograde; the jeans I ordered last week were delivered on September 27th. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EShzVGBkVL — Bad Pastor (@bad_pastor_) December 13, 2023

