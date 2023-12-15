Mercury Retrograde is upon us and it has everyone wound up. Even if you don’t believe in astrology, we’re sure you’ll enjoy reading these tweets about the retrograde, just because they’re hilarious and amusing AF. According to the astrology girlies, Mercury Retrograde leads to communication issues, both verbally and technologically. So the theme for this planet’s retrograde usually leads to misunderstandings and tech-related roadblocks.
Since this time’s Mercury Retrograde is in the sign of Capricorn and Sagittarius; It is predicted to cause frustrations and even impact your finances or career (so don’t make impulsive money-related decisions, but don’t worry too much about it all either).
So, as every MR causes a bit of ruckus online, we’ve curated some tweets about how people are reacting to it
Have you been experiencing communication issues or tech-related issues too? Tell us in the comments below.