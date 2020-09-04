Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut declared that she did not feel safe in Mumbai and compared the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

To counter the actor's statement, people from different walks of life are sharing why they love Mumbai. From their favourite spots on the beach to how they've spent years in love with this city and how it welcomes them as outsiders.

As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 3, 2020

Mumbai meri Jaan 🙏🏻 lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 3, 2020

I LOVE Mumbai and those that don’t, can happily stay in their own cities and states. No one forcing anyone to come to Mumba the land of dreams and dreamers where people matter for their talent & skill.

Mumbai meri jaan. Tujh par hum Qurbaan. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #AmchiMumbai #MyMumbai — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) September 3, 2020

Being a Bombay child I’ve always felt connected to the sea. In the past 5 months I had forgotten how therapeutic it is being close to the water. Such a sense of abundance.

It must be the tides that draw people into this magical city & keep them from leaving. Sigh!

I ❤️ Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/POiJkLuoGa — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) September 3, 2020

I take Mumbai slander very personally & I'll give you my reasons.

It was kind enough to take in a Nepali family and harbour 3 generations peacefully.

Mumbai is an Island but it still has its peculiar hills, the one at Malabar is there for everyone to see. — Messi (@iBombayIndian) September 4, 2020

You know what's special about my city Bombay/Mumbai? You could spew venom on it but it will still welcome you with open arms. Learn magnanimity from this city. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 3, 2020

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It's appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK! उचलली जीभ आणि लावली टाळ्याला 😡 https://t.co/FXjkGxqfBK — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) September 3, 2020

I have stayed in over 5 cities, never felt the thrill and belonging anywhere else the way I felt it in Mumbai. I still call myself a Mumbaikar even though I wasn't born there, neither I am a registered voter of Mumbai. But the city welcomes everyone and that's enough. — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) September 3, 2020

I drive down safely, all alone, during late night hours without any hint of Fear in Mind before stepping out of d house ; That's My Mumbai !!

I cannot dare to do so in any other part of My Country. #Kangana calling #Mumbai to b Pakistan Occupied Kashmir is such a Gross Insult — Aarti 💗 (@aartic02) September 4, 2020

How this wonderful city welcomed, accepted, nurtured, protected n groomed a small town girl hailing from the village and time and again reminded me of my roots with its own humility, Mumbai meri karmbhoomi Mumbai meri jaan🙏 Jai Maharashtra, Jai Mumbai police, forever indebted. pic.twitter.com/xOKm5Ir4bD — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 4, 2020

I am from #Udaipur; I was born in #Mumbai and I live in #Delhi. I must thank @KanganaTeam for reminding me how much #ILoveMumbai.

मला मुंबई आवडते#AmchiMumbai — Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) September 3, 2020

Hashtags like #ILoveMumbai and #MumbaiMeriJaan are trending as people share stories of how the city has accepted them with open arms, loved and taken care of them through the years.