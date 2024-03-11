Nearly two months after its theatrical release, it’s again “Merry Christmas” in March on Netflix. The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the latest directorial offering by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Having made its OTT debut on the 8th of March, this romantic thriller is being watched on Netflix by the cinephiles who missed it earlier in the theaters. The fans of this murder mystery have also rewatched it and are expressing their love on social media.

The movie was loved by a lot of netizens who were in awe of the seamless chemistry between Katrina and Vijay. The internet was showering praise for the director Raghavan, calling it a ‘masterpiece’ and one of the best movies of the year.

The movie was also criticized by some for its slow pace, who called it ‘boring’.

‘Merry Christmas’ was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with different sets of actors except the leads. The movie was released in theaters on 12th January. Is it on your watchlist this weekend?