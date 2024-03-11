Nearly two months after its theatrical release, it’s again “Merry Christmas” in March on Netflix. The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the latest directorial offering by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Having made its OTT debut on the 8th of March, this romantic thriller is being watched on Netflix by the cinephiles who missed it earlier in the theaters. The fans of this murder mystery have also rewatched it and are expressing their love on social media.