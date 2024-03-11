Nearly two months after its theatrical release, it’s again “Merry Christmas” in March on Netflix. The Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer is the latest directorial offering by Sriram Raghavan and is based on the French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage). Having made its OTT debut on the 8th of March, this romantic thriller is being watched on Netflix by the cinephiles who missed it earlier in the theaters. The fans of this murder mystery have also rewatched it and are expressing their love on social media.
The movie was loved by a lot of netizens who were in awe of the seamless chemistry between Katrina and Vijay. The internet was showering praise for the director Raghavan, calling it a ‘masterpiece’ and one of the best movies of the year.
i'm not exaggerating when i say merry christmas by sriram raghavan is the best movie of the year. katrina kaif and vijay sethupathi did THAT 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/7lQXd1Yrre— ᵒᶻᶻʸ ⚡️ (@kardemommeee) March 8, 2024
Watched #MerryChristmas— #Anish (@moviebeing) March 8, 2024
Not comparing the director's previous work is a huge task when it comes to this movie. Especially if the previous film is considered one of the best thrillers in the country. Poetic, Pulpy, and Poised, is how I would describe Merry Christmas if told. pic.twitter.com/tQC97IxOkB
KATRINA IN merry Christmas is beauty personified ❤️😭🤌— fitoori_kudi ✨ (@srk_pankhi) March 8, 2024
Wait, nobody told me #MerryChristmas is the most romantic film I'll see in a while. Pulls the rug from beneath you, and makes you a believer in love. Sriram Raghavan, what a master. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pd867zx92p— Maanvi (@Maanvi2501) March 8, 2024
Just Sri Ram Ranghavan usually dropping another Masterpiece 🔥#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/oQCORRuqON— it`zKrishardik (@notarizzguy) March 8, 2024
Patience brings Payoff!!#MerryChristmas is a calm yet chaotic, simple yet complicated, beautiful yet dismal movie. Compelling performances from #VijaySethupathi, #KatrinaKaif. #MerryChristmasOnNetflix – a Hitchcockian mystery that's just good enough! pic.twitter.com/h3gWyxvOJv— Kathir vel (@Kathirvel2209) March 8, 2024
A Slow Poison, Yet Kicked in Tight 💯💘#MerryChristmasOnNetflix 💖#MerryChristmas #KatrinaKaif #VijaySethupathi #SriramRaghavan pic.twitter.com/hoLI6yfXOm— Just_JanakiRam (@Just_JanakiRam_) March 8, 2024
NOW THAT MERRY CHRISTMAS IS FINALLY ONLINE…who else was left in a trance with all the twists and turns in the second half?! also, what was that ending?! gosh, did this movie have me at the edge of my seat as soon as the interval hit 😭 #MerryChristmasOnNetflix— raksha 🦋 (@xAngelWingz) March 9, 2024
A mind-blowing climax & Sriram Raghavan at his best! Don't miss #VijaySethupathi & #KatrinaKaif – they're electric! #Thrilling #HighlyRecommend #merryChristmas on Netflix!— Rahul Dubey (@naanrdk) March 9, 2024
Might just renew my Netflix account to rewatch Merry Christmas— Perry the Platypus🔻 (@hilarycuff) March 9, 2024
#MerryChristmas 👌👌— FSIC (@shr3hs) March 9, 2024
Sriram Raghavan at his best. Deserves to be hyped as much as Andhadhun if not more! What a solid slow-burn thriller 🔥
#MerryChristmas is a superb, engaging love story by #SriramRaghavan where the relationship between #KatrinaKaif and #VijaySethupathi works more than the plot twist that transpires in the screenplay.#SriramRaghavan just make more films.🤯🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7TKze8fpLm— Aditya (@AdityaAijt) March 9, 2024
I watched #MerryChristmas on @NetflixIndia today. It is a well made crime thriller movie with ample amount of twists and turns. The movie was engaging till the end without a single dull moment.— Àæñg (@rebel12321) March 8, 2024
Highly Recommended 💥💯 pic.twitter.com/BRhCUqrLJ3
Didn’t expect hand touching in an Indian movie to absolutely end me. But this scene had be in instant tears at 3 in the morning 😭😭😭 Merry Christmas is such a beauty 🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/PBvlrOIDUA— Aishwarya | Free Palestine 🍉 (@Aishworryyaa) March 9, 2024
The movie was also criticized by some for its slow pace, who called it ‘boring’.
Merry Christmas was interesting but too slow. Nice experimental arty plot.. A bit boring too but anything for Katrina Kaif. #Netflix— S/xD (@twiitsted) March 9, 2024
Merry Christmas is more slow than a married life 🐠 Chapak , khuch samaj nahi aa raha hai , what’s going on in movie and why wife is angry 🐠— Cold Brew ☕️ (@ManojG7) March 9, 2024
#MerryChristmas can't beleive this is made by the same director of #Andhadhun!! Strictly average, movie is too slow and dragged!!— Trevor!!! (@ganesh67902134) March 9, 2024
watched merry Christmas on Netflix and wasted my time. Such a boring dull movie. Glad i skipped watching it in the theatre— riyaa (@RiyaaaS1210) March 9, 2024
#MerryChristmas is an average film. The pace of the film is too slow. Andhadun is one of my favorite films ever and this is no where close to it in terms of content/thrills/writing.— sharat 🥛 (@sherry1111111) March 9, 2024
Well, Vijay and Kats acting was good, their chemistry was superb. Much as the second half was all twisty and had my attention, Merry Christmas isn’t the best I’ve seen in terms of thrillers. Also the ending was cringe and that’s my unpopular opinion!— Teja Navalkar (@tejanavalkar) March 8, 2024
‘Merry Christmas’ was filmed simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, with different sets of actors except the leads. The movie was released in theaters on 12th January. Is it on your watchlist this weekend?