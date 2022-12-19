The world recently witnessed one of the greatest sporting moments to go down in history. Argentina beat France by 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw, featuring two goals from Lionel Messi and a hat trick by team France’s Kylian Mbappé. And something that added a cherry on top of the grand moment was how Messi was seen taking a photo of his wife Antonella post the FIFA win.

I mean, this was a huge moment for Argentina considering the fact that the team won its third World Cup title with this year’s win. This means it was an equally great moment for Lionel Messi, and seeing him happily share the moment with his wife and give her his love and attention has netizens’ hearts melting! And we get it!

Credit: Giphy

Here, take a look at all the hearts people have left on this post shared by ESPN FC.

Possibly one of the cutest moments to go down in history.