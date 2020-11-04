Milind Soman, the man who loves being on his feet celebrated his 55th birthday in a unique way. The actor and model posted a picture of himself running on the beach in Goa, where he is vacationing with his wife, Ankita Konwar. The catch? He's in his birthday suit. 

Here is what Twitter had to say about the image:

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

Milind Soman sure made this birthday an iconic one. 