Milind Soman, the man who loves being on his feet celebrated his 55th birthday in a unique way. The actor and model posted a picture of himself running on the beach in Goa, where he is vacationing with his wife, Ankita Konwar. The catch? He's in his birthday suit.
Here is what Twitter had to say about the image:
Happy birthday Milind Soman!— Deepti (@MeDamselDee) November 4, 2020
You look like the poster child for Ancient Greece.
How it started vs how it is going. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/OAimhjmAN5— Abhijeet Tripathi (@AbhiNationalist) November 4, 2020
Nothing against milind soman but this country would've burned down if a woman did this lmaooo pic.twitter.com/5o6DJiYBzg— loveleo stan ⁷ (@pumkinhoe) November 4, 2020
An inspiration for 50 plus— Bharat Asserting🇮🇳 (@checkinglies) November 4, 2020
uhh la la la .. awesome ! living life full size. Happy birthday ! Keep running till the century hit or beyond. Needless to say, you are inspiration to many.— Br (@theblrdevopsguy) November 4, 2020
Gift from my side sir😢 pic.twitter.com/qeQnZXY16Y— Yuvraj Vairagad 👹 (Nationalist)🚩 (@YVairagad) November 4, 2020
November 4, 2020
Milind Soman sure made this birthday an iconic one.