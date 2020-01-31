“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty" - Henry Ford

They say, learning is what keeps the mind young and we think we might have found the secret to Milind Soman's youthfulness and energetic spirit that he is known for.



We've all seen him running, exercising, trekking and indulging in other physical activities on a daily basis but, there is one new skill set that he has just added to his "book of achievements".

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman recently took to Instagram to inform us about his new set of skills that he is putting to good use.

This time, he added driving to his list of accomplishments, that too at the age of 54, which goes on to teach us an important lesson as well- you are never too old to learn something new.

He posted a video of himself, made by his better half, where he can be seen driving smoothly and we have to say we are quite impressed.

People on social media were also excited to see him in his new avatar, in the driver's seat, and they congratulated him for his achievement.

Some were also inspired by him to learn that one thing they have been meaning to learn for the longest time.

Guys, if too have something to learn on your agenda please go ahead because it's never too late to learn something new.

You can do it!