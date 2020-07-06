Video calls, lots of food and lazing around - this is what lockdown birthdays are supposed to be all about. At least this is what I think.
But Milind Soman's mom, Usha Soman doesn't think that way. She recently celebrated her 81st birthday in lockdown and guess what, there were lots of push-ups and a super healthy cake.
Milind Soman shared a video of her doing 15 push-ups on her birthday.
3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy 😀 happy birthday Aai 🤗🤗🤗 keep smiling !! . . . #livetoinspire #keepmoving #neverstop #FitnessAddict #love #health #happybirthday
According to Ankita Konwar, her mother-in-law, Usha Soman was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia, this year for her 81st birthday.
81, fit and fabulous! Last year for her 80th birthday, she chose to go scuba diving in Bali and this year she was supposed to be bungee jumping in Zambia 😃 Even though that couldn’t be done given the current situation of the world, we are still so very happy to be able to celebrate her birthday in a happy healthy home 💖 Grateful for every moment 🙏🏽 Happy 81st @somanusha 😘😘 . . #birthdaygirl #love #family #familytime #grateful #contento
The video is inspiring people on social media.
This is not the first time the badass lady inspired us with her fitness. Earlier too, she was seen running, skipping and doing push-ups, all in saree.
In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured - #gordonbhinckley If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more ❤️ . . #saturdayvibes #workoutfun #motherinlaw #killingit 🎥 @milindrunning
And here I am waking up in afternoon on my birthday.