During the lockdown most of you are trying to perform the T-shirt challenge while the rest of us ( people like me) are getting sick of looking at the videos on our feeds, it is Milind Soman's 81-year old mother who's killing the quarantine workout regime and giving us some major fitness motivation.

In a recent video uploaded by Milind Soman, he is seen skipping with his 81-year old mom, Usha on a rooftop. This mother-son duo is definitely not letting the lockdown affect their work out routine! In a motivational caption Milind further said:

You are old only when you think you are.

And guess what, Usha Soman did it all effortlessly in her saree. I have a new found respect for this badass woman. Now we know where Milind gets it from.

I mean as a 20-something year old, I can't handle a saree without tripping on the pallu or skip to save my life, individually but Usha Soman is literally slaying the two together.

This is not even the first time that the 81-year-old Usha Soman has stunned us with her love for fitness.

A couple of weeks ago, Milind posted a video of his mom and his wife hopping on one leg. Usha Soman was effortlessly winning the race and our hearts:

I'm just going to put it out there, if Usha Soman ever decides to have a fitness blog, I would love to try all her workout routines, even if it kills me! She makes them look so easy and fun!