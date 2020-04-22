During the lockdown most of you are trying to perform the T-shirt challenge while the rest of us ( people like me) are getting sick of looking at the videos on our feeds, it is Milind Soman's 81-year old mother who's killing the quarantine workout regime and giving us some major fitness motivation.

Source: Instagram

In a recent video uploaded by Milind Soman, he is seen skipping with his 81-year old mom, Usha on a rooftop. This mother-son duo is definitely not letting the lockdown affect their work out routine! In a motivational caption Milind further said: 

You are old only when you think you are.

And guess what, Usha Soman did it all effortlessly in her saree. I have a new found respect for this badass woman. Now we know where Milind gets it from.  

Source: Instagram

I mean as a 20-something year old, I can't handle a saree without tripping on the pallu or skip to save my life, individually but Usha Soman is literally slaying the two together. 

Source: Instagram

This is not even the first time that the 81-year-old Usha Soman has stunned us with her love for fitness.

Source: India Today

 A couple of weeks ago, Milind posted a video of his mom and his wife hopping on one leg. Usha Soman was effortlessly winning the race and our hearts: 

I'm just going to put it out there, if Usha Soman ever decides to have a fitness blog, I would love to try all her workout routines, even if it kills me! She makes them look so easy and fun! 