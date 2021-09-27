Twenty-six years ago we saw Milind Soman in Alisha Chinai's Made In India. Shirtless, in a white dhoti, earning a place in every girl's heart. And recently he walked the runway for the show Supermodel of the Year 2, once again in a white dhoti. 

Source: Twitter/compose

That too on the same track we last saw him in the humble attire. Decades later, Milind Soman is finer than ever. At the age of 55, the man's fitness levels are still on fleek. In fact, the judges of the show Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar, were both cheering him on like anything. 

Here is how the internet reacted to the video. 

Ageing backwards!