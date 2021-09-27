Twenty-six years ago we saw Milind Soman in Alisha Chinai's Made In India. Shirtless, in a white dhoti, earning a place in every girl's heart. And recently he walked the runway for the show Supermodel of the Year 2, once again in a white dhoti.
That too on the same track we last saw him in the humble attire. Decades later, Milind Soman is finer than ever. At the age of 55, the man's fitness levels are still on fleek. In fact, the judges of the show Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar, were both cheering him on like anything.
…And 26 years later…One more time 🙏🏽— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 26, 2021
Good night 😀
.
.#MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/M0l9JAhQ7q
Here is how the internet reacted to the video.
You are truly inspiration boss , even if we try 10% of your efforts , I will be through fitness challenges 🙏🙏— NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) September 26, 2021
September 26, 2021
Sir you should Walk Naked 😉— Shanu 🇮🇳🇵🇸 شاہ نواز (@Shanu20771553) September 26, 2021
You are truly inspiration boss , even if we try 10% of your efforts , I will be through fitness challenges 🙏🙏— NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) September 26, 2021
U r handsome hunk boss... No one can replace u.. U r our inspiration..👍👍👍— Amit Vig (@AmitVig290789) September 26, 2021
Still as droolworthy— Arushi Chaudhary (@whatindogsname) September 26, 2021
OMG ! Greek God, Took breathe away ! 😍👏— Sree (@laxmysree) September 27, 2021
My childhood hero "CAPTAIN VYOM" 😇😎— Mukund Sharma (@MukundSharma111) September 26, 2021
Ageing backwards!