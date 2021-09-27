Twenty-six years ago we saw Milind Soman in Alisha Chinai's Made In India. Shirtless, in a white dhoti, earning a place in every girl's heart. And recently he walked the runway for the show Supermodel of the Year 2, once again in a white dhoti.

That too on the same track we last saw him in the humble attire. Decades later, Milind Soman is finer than ever. At the age of 55, the man's fitness levels are still on fleek. In fact, the judges of the show Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar, were both cheering him on like anything.

…And 26 years later…One more time 🙏🏽

Good night 😀

.

#MadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/M0l9JAhQ7q — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) September 26, 2021

Here is how the internet reacted to the video.

You are truly inspiration boss , even if we try 10% of your efforts , I will be through fitness challenges 🙏🙏 — NK🚩🇮🇳 (@Drnarayanmkulj1) September 26, 2021

Sir you should Walk Naked 😉 — Shanu 🇮🇳🇵🇸 شاہ نواز (@Shanu20771553) September 26, 2021

U r handsome hunk boss... No one can replace u.. U r our inspiration..👍👍👍 — Amit Vig (@AmitVig290789) September 26, 2021

You are such an inspiration on how to age well !!! — Vishaal S Shah 🇮🇳 - SME Branding Specialist (@vishaal_s_shah) September 26, 2021

Still as droolworthy — Arushi Chaudhary (@whatindogsname) September 26, 2021

OMG ! Greek God, Took breathe away ! 😍👏 — Sree (@laxmysree) September 27, 2021

My childhood hero "CAPTAIN VYOM" 😇😎 — Mukund Sharma (@MukundSharma111) September 26, 2021

Tum hi ho mera pehla pehla pyar😆❤ — Pure_Gujju (@Thakkar_Hi) September 26, 2021

Ageing backwards!