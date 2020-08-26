Netflix is back with a new mystery that left us pleasantly surprised. Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, Elona Holmes, this film has a star cast that we can't wait to watch together.

While Millie plays the role of Enola Holmes, Sherlock's younger sister, Henry Cavill can be seen playing Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin plays Mycroft Holmes. The trailer has us bubbling with excitement.

We also catch a glimpse of Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes, Enola's mother who goes missing on her 16th birthday. Leaving behind clues for Enola, who is now under the care of the brilliant Sherlock brothers. The catch, they want her to be a 'lady' but she refuses to be confined.

If you thought you loved Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things then be prepared to have your mind blown.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is based on the detective novel series called The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. Elona Holmes premiers on Netflix on September 23 so get your popcorn ready and put on your detective hats.