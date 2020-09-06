Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut called actor Kangana Ranaut 'haramkhor ladki' while talking to News Nation. This move of his has been heavily criticised on the internet as people called him out for perpetuating sexism.

In a recent video, Kangana has made a statement about the same as she told the MP that his behaviour is only encouraging others to speak to women the same way.

Jab Aamir Khan ji ne kahan ke mujhe iss desh main darr lagta hai toh unhe kisi ne haramkhor nahi kaha.

- Kangana Ranaut

When asked about the same, Sanjay said that he will 'think' about making an apology to the actor if she takes back what she said about Mumbai - comparing the city to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/GnUBd0ZTFO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

The actor ended the video by saying that she is landing in Mumbai on September 9 and is unafraid of the threats that have come her way.