There are stars and then there's Ranveer Singh, an epitome of how to get out of your comfort zone. Be it for sartorial fashion choices or dropping off his entire clothes for a photoshoot, Ranveer as a celebrity surely knows how to grab headlines and be a part of everyone's gossip conversations. Since the pictures of his nude photoshoot have gone viral, a lot of celebrities have shared their opinions on it. To quote some comments, while Vidya Balan was like "humko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye", Arjun Kapoor said, "Unki marzi hai, unka social media."

Amidst this, a video on celebs reaction to Ranveer's nude photoshoot has grabbed our eyeballs on Twitter and it is hilarious AF.

The clip features Sumedh Shinde, a mimicry artist from Mumbai, who can be seen enacting several male celebrities on how they view the photoshoot. It includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, John Abraham, Sonu Nigam, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Pankaj Tripathi. Be it their expressions, body languages, or accents, everything is on point.

In the video, Sumedh as Nawazuddin Siddiqui says:

Mai kasam khake bolta hai, maine bachpan mein bhi kabhi maa ka bhai ka baap ka saamne aise harkat nahin kiya, aur isne to puri duniya ke saamne. Aaj bhi mai khaali 15 minute tak apne kapde utar sakta hoon wo bhi nahate waqt.

- Sumedh as Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Okay, I won't ruin the fun anymore. Watch the video here:

Here's what Vidya Balan had reportedly said about Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot when she was approached by the reporters at an award function:

Arre kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na.

- Vidya Balan

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor, who was recently promoting his recently-released film, Ek Villain Returns, also reacted to Ranveer's photoshoot. Here's what he said:

When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye.

- Arjun Kapoor

Coming back to Sumedh Shinde, the mimicry artist had once auditioned for Indian Idol Season 4 around 2008-2009. While he sang Kaho Na Kaho from the 2004 film Murder, his mimicry of Bollywood celebs had entertained the judges even more. Watch the clip of his audition here:

What a talent, we say.