Dreams are one of the most mysterious yet thrilling experiences of our day. While we spend an average of six years dreaming during our entire lives, nobody completely knows their purpose.

Today, we have compiled a list of some incredible facts about dreams that you might have never heard about.

1. People who play video games before bed may have a greater ability to control their dreams.

2. You can’t read while dreaming.

3. If your room is set to a cold temperature, there are greater chances of experiencing a nightmare.

4. You can’t tell the time while dreaming.

5. If you have a dream about being naked in public, it’s a sign of insecurity.

6. If you have a violent dream, it may be an early sign of brain disorders like dementia.

7. If you dream about falling, you might be afraid of failing.

8. We don’t dream about ourselves until we are about three or four years old.

9. If you have a dream about being chased, you are uncomfortable around someone.

10. While we dream, we only see the real faces of real individuals that we have already seen in our life but might not remember.

11. Your brain is more active while sleeping than it is awake.

12. A typical person can have 4-7 dreams in one night.

13. Men can have about five erections every single night while dreaming.

14. Humans aren’t the only ones who dream, animals dream too.

15. You can't scream for help while you are having a nightmare in your sleep.

16. While 70% of the people in a man’s dream are other men, a woman’s dream has nearly an equal number of both men and women.

17. When people are snoring, they are not dreaming.

18. You can experience an orgasm while you dream.

19. You will forget 90% of your dreams in the first 10-15 minutes of waking up.

20. You are paralyzed when you dream.

21. Some people only dream in black and white, especially those who have grown up watching black and white television.

BRB, going to take a quick nap!