Behind the seemingly entertaining plot of Never Have I Ever lies a depiction that relies heavily on cultural stereotypes. Like a brown, uncool, and nerdy girl embarrassed about her culture, an entitled mother, conservative granny, arranged marriage, highly intrusive aunties particular about their traditions, and so much more. As it turns out, the show’s creator Mindy Kaling has a trajectory of being tone-deaf and casually bigoted.

A Twitter thread shared by @sitcomabed details Kaling’s bigoted stance and underlines the problematic elements in her shows.

ADVERTISEMENT she also supports jk rowling like yall that lady is just not a good person — ZAYNA🔪#ANDAMOVIE (@sitcomabed) January 11, 2023

The thread also incorporated a 2009 tweet from the actress reeking of casteism and purity culture.

The thread also details a segment from Kaling’s show that was blatantly anti-semitic. It was during a holocaust trivia scene where frustrated Devi minces, “I wish Nazis would kill you (for Ben who is a Jewish character).”

ADVERTISEMENT Even her previous show, The Mindy Project, was wildly critiqued cos it lacked inclusivity and diversity. The show had Kaling only ever dating White dudes. Critics say the female characters did not have much depth, and the show lacked any genuine woman-to-woman relationships. Besides, Kaling has also been accused of being ignorant about her racial roots.

Reading the thread, here’s how angry Twitter users reacted.

wrote her self insert character telling a jewish person that she wished n4zis killed him and played it off like a joke. never addressed it and has other antisemitic stereotypes in the shows she runs and writes https://t.co/cekVdIbwnc — elise | puss in boots’ pr manager (@bisexualcrises) January 11, 2023

yea she's disgusting and a very regular example of upper caste woman being ignorant and having surface level 'knowledge' https://t.co/ytig36U7B2 — s (@hozierunearth) January 12, 2023

Everything I heard abt this woman has been against my will https://t.co/AhKCdy7azz — Matilda/Darnell🧪⚜️🌠🐇 (@changewingwentz) January 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT An interesting thread on Mindy (casteism, antisemitic, Islamophobic, the list continues) https://t.co/DNeD9gRya5 — Moon (@MoonberriGaming) January 14, 2023

mindy kaling being a terrible terrible human being while everyone behaving she is south asians savior by giving them wrong representation in media is gonna be origin of my villain story also let's not forget she is an extremely mediocre writer https://t.co/xt97k4zn8f — f. (@fairystcle) January 13, 2023

yeah i stopped watching that boring ass show when i got to that n@zi comment. like there’s literally no reason 💀 https://t.co/CM3IqSraS3 — jiji (@V1RGOSGROOVE) January 12, 2023

Uhhhhhh, ok then. I had no intent on watching the show in the first place, but this just confirms that I won't EVER watch it. https://t.co/aqdysrQvHM — CloudRacer07 (@CloudRacer07) January 11, 2023

Read the complete thread here.