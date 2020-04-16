If you love teenage romances, Mindy Kaling's brand of humor, and sassy but confused female protagonists, then Netflix's latest romantic comedy appears to be tailor-made for you.

Never Have I Ever stars debutant Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role of Devi, an Indian-American teen on a quest to achieve the one thing most important to all teenagers - popularity.

And the road to popularity is paved with romantic distractions, family's interference, and of course, fun and loyal friends.

Created by Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever is based on her own growing-up experiences.

Imagine Bend it like Beckham meets Mean Girls and you have Never Have I Ever, or at least that's what the trailer looks like:

Never Have I Ever streams April 27 on Netflix.