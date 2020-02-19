If you're a 90's kid, I'm pretty sure we all have grown up seeing Milind Soman's on-screen and off-screen success but I bet we don't know what went on behind his perfection. In a heartfelt post, our OG handsome hunk, Milind Soman shared an emotional excerpt from his upcoming book, Made In India: A Memoir.

Opening up about his bitter-sweet experiences from 1995, from his estranged father's death to his breakthrough video, the 53-year-old model gave us an up-close glimpse into his personal life from before he was a star.

Addressing his milestone year, Milind gathered the courage to candidly open up about his strained relationship with his father Prabhakar Soman. He starts his memoir by expressing:

I had never had a great deal of affection for him, which is rather sad when you come to think of it, because he cared deeply for me in his own way.

Elaborating on the story he tells us how he "felt a huge sense of relief" after his father moved out 5-years before his demise. He remembered the time when he was taking his father to the hospital while he was drawing his last breath:

As I sat by his prone form in the ambulance that was taking him to the hospital, I tried to muster up some warm emotion for him, but did not succeed.

Dealing with his grief in his own way, he made peace with the fact that the demise of his late father "was the end of an important and not so happy chapter" in his life.

He further reveals how his breakthrough video that turned him from a supermodel to something way bigger was just around the corner. Yup, he was talking about Alisha China's Made In India.

Well, I have to admit, Milind Soman confronting his skeletons and pouring his actual emotions in front of millions of people, requires a lot of strength.

If this is just an excerpt from his upcoming book Made In India, I really can't wait to read about his struggles and success. Milind Soman is all set to release his book this month. Funnily, the book with the title releases 25 years after the release of the song Made In India.

Also, along with his heartfelt, emotional memoir, he posted a killer picture of himself where he spotted a salt and pepper look. Read the full post here:

Netizens reaction to Milind's heartfelt post was moving: