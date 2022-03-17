Finding true love can be a tricky game, let alone in the big, bold, and glamorous world of entertainment. Is it though? For every relationship that burns and fizzles out in a hot second, there's also a celebrity couple that makes us eventually believe in our destiny, all over again! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, you guys!

This Bollywood power couple has given us major relationship goals with their commitment, passion, and impeccable chemistry. And in the latest brand TVC for OnePlus, these two are giving us a sneak-peek into their smart lifestyle with the newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge, and we're obsessed.

In the video, Mira and Shahid are showing us how they #StayConnectedStaySmarter with their OnePlus home appliances and it looks like we have some major shopping to do. But first, let's talk about how Mira outwits her husband in the campaign video that has left us in splits and amused at the same time.

After Mira finally calls it a day, Shahid gets super excited to enjoy some gaming on his new OnePlus TV Y1S. But right when he casts the game from his phone onto the TV, the thunderous volume wakes Mira up. But before Shahid can find the remote, Mira quickly puts the TV on mute from bed using the Device Sync feature on her watch, leaving Shahid confused. Smart right?

Technology has completely changed our way of living, with gadgets in the market that are making our day-to-day activities ridiculously easy. Celebrities are also humans at the end of the day, and just like us, even they want to enjoy some relaxed time after a day of honest hard work. With this wholesome “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter” campaign film, OnePlus wants us to know that it has got us covered. Check it out below.

The newly launched OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge come power-packed with Android 11.0 and can be seamlessly connected to multiple OnePlus devices at the same time for a smart home entertainment experience. The smart TVs are available in both 32inch and 43inch variants, with the OnePlusTV Y1S (32 inch) starting at ₹16,499, and the OnePlusTV Y1S Edge starting at ₹16,999. You can check out the products here.

So whenever you've managed to stop swooning over Shahid and Mira, head over to OnePlus and check out their range of smart home appliances and say yes to the future.