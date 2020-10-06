After a wait of almost two years, Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur is finally back its second season, and from the looks of the trailer, the game just got bigger, deadlier, and crazier than before.

As fans of the show would remember, the show ended with Munna Bhaiya managing to usurp not only Bablu and Guddu's position in his father's empire but also killing Guddu's brother Bablu and wife Sweety.

And now it looks like Bablu and Golu are all set for revenge - only there are many new players in the game.

Only time will tell, whether this revenge saga will see a new power emerge and rule Mirzapur.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. Season 2 premieres on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.