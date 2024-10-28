Just when you thought Mirzapur couldn’t get any wilder, the creators have dropped a bomb that’s bound to make every fan’s Diwali extra special. Yep, Mirzapur: The Film is coming, and it’s bringing back all the chaos, crime, and intensity we’ve grown to love – this time on the big screen.

Prime Video India announced the film with a killer video featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, and, yes, Divyenndu. The major twist? Munna Bhaiya, who met a grim end in season 2, is somehow returning. In the video, Divyenndu says, “I’m a Hindi film hero. A Hindi film is best enjoyed in a theatre. Need I remind you, I’m immortal.” Seriously, if Mirzapur wasn’t already Diwali-worthy, this big-screen promise has fans lit.

Sharing the video with the caption, “Diwali pe sabko mithai milti hai, lekin yeh lo, Mirzapur ki asli barfi,” Prime Video just served us the ultimate Diwali sweet. The film is expected to hit theatres nationwide, followed by a Prime Video streaming release eight weeks later, so fans from over 240 countries can get a piece of the Mirzapur mayhem.

In a statement, producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar shared their excitement, saying, “Over three successful seasons, Mirzapur has struck all the right chords with fans through powerful storytelling and unforgettable characters. Adapting such a treasured series into a film will allow audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before.”

From Kaleen Bhaiya to Guddu Bhaiya, and now with Munna back in the mix, Mirzapur is primed for an explosive comeback. Get your popcorn ready – Mirzapur ka asli maza toh ab aayega!