It’s rare to come across good cinema these days. Hence, a look back at some good films is always a treat, and this romantic drama film directed by Mira Nair is one such masterpiece. Mississippi Masala is an interracial love story between an Indian woman and an African man, followed by politics, anti-war drama, and a cultural clash.

This blend of themes has led a Twitter user to dribble down the magic film created back then. Most importantly, the chemistry between the two leads, Mina and Demetrius, has left everyone in awe.

The story is about an Indian family ousted from their home in Uganda by dictator Idi Amin and how they relocate to Mississippi for a new beginning. Between all this chaos, director Mira Nair tells the story from Mina’s perspective. It shows the passion and underlying seriousness of Mina and Demetrius’s romance and how the two communities put more pressure on their romance.

A Twitter user named Brandon Streussnig gave us a few glimpses of this intense romantic drama film and it looks ravishing.

Watching Mississippi Masala and it should be illegal to have leads this hot. My TV’s burnin up!! pic.twitter.com/rskAb9SGle — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) November 25, 2022

Tweeples have a lot to say about the beauty of this film and praise the leads for their effortless chemistry.

the way Sarita is still so beautiful today https://t.co/TOfG0S2Uu8 — Simone (@SimonesFiasco) November 27, 2022

one of my favourite movies in the whole wide world

mira nair the director questioned why does a movie need yt ppl in it ? i think that’s the reason why this movie is not really well known. even tho it really is one of denzel’s most amazing movies https://t.co/UufRgyIuzA — . (@satinbea) November 25, 2022

Lemme tell you, Sarita is a beautiful woman. I first seen her in the Kama Sutra movie https://t.co/HzgjkIfAdf pic.twitter.com/7XIbFnxwbv — 𝙼𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚌𝚊 𝚃’𝙼𝚞𝚛𝚊 𒌐 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@VioletHiII98) November 25, 2022

I want this mOVIE ETCHED INTO MY DNA STRAND https://t.co/y2UBFZfYr2 — k8 ♡ (@witchyk8) November 26, 2022

I always say these are my parents since this is my swirl and my parents met, fell in love, and popped me out in MS 😅♥️ https://t.co/XvYnfLlbiA — Oxford Comma Fan Account (@sundayrue) November 26, 2022

I’ll say this till day I die sexiest SEXIEST to ever DO IT https://t.co/FjUi6ylT94 — iso (@isobelriane) November 26, 2022

Lawdddd I was in love with this woman when I was a teen…sheeeesh https://t.co/n6KRkuibxd — tante khali (@DoReMiFaSoLah) November 26, 2022

That phone scene is indeed one of the hottest I have ever seen https://t.co/JpdUiI3y8I — Amit Xcheck Malviya (@Raven_krishna) November 26, 2022

Have you watched the film yet?