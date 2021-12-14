It's a good thing that nothing seems to faze Harnaaz Sandhu. That's possibly the reason why she is the Miss Universe.

However, her confidence should not take away from the fact that what she was asked to do on the stage by Steve Harvey was not in the best spirit of the competition.

During the question-answer round of Miss Universe, Harvey asked Harnaaz to do her best animal impression. To which she said she was not expecting to do this on a world stage, but proceeded to perform her best anyway.

In the same round, other contestants were asked questions about their lives and career. Harnaaz was sporting enough, and deservingly got a lot of cheers in response, but safe to say things could have been handled better.

Here is how people reacted to the whole thing. 

Ask. Women. Better. Questions.