It's a good thing that nothing seems to faze Harnaaz Sandhu. That's possibly the reason why she is the Miss Universe.

However, her confidence should not take away from the fact that what she was asked to do on the stage by Steve Harvey was not in the best spirit of the competition.

During the question-answer round of Miss Universe, Harvey asked Harnaaz to do her best animal impression. To which she said she was not expecting to do this on a world stage, but proceeded to perform her best anyway.

What in the living 🤬 was this about? While other contestants were asked about their accomplishments Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was asked to do an animal impression and she meow’d on stage. I want to know who wrote this question for her?#MissUniverse #MissIndia #SteveHarvey



1/ pic.twitter.com/hatpuc8bWT — Neeha Curtis (@NeehaCurtis) December 13, 2021

In the same round, other contestants were asked questions about their lives and career. Harnaaz was sporting enough, and deservingly got a lot of cheers in response, but safe to say things could have been handled better.

Here is how people reacted to the whole thing.

Da fuqq wrong with Steve Harvey, yall?!?!?!! I think it's his time to retire. NOW. This was completely inappropriate. https://t.co/mALeUEr141 — ResaG (@ResaB) December 13, 2021

Ain’t no way Steve Harvey made Miss India make an animal noise impression — Z&B (@zachandbro) December 13, 2021

So in 2021 Steve Harvey asked Miss India to make animal sounds…I mean what is happening here???? https://t.co/B09lzzosIp — Thats Dr. Not Mrs. Black Mommy Activist (@kayewhitehead) December 14, 2021

Steve Harvey asks Miss India to do animal impressions while other finalists get solid questions 🙄 luckily she took it all in stride. She’s now Miss Universe ! https://t.co/IuaSvEoqea — Demerzel (@demerzel_f) December 13, 2021

She handled this nonsense so gracefully...maybe she gets to play Catwoman in the next Batman movie:https://t.co/31FjtLIP6F — Rishi Misra (@rish_misra) December 14, 2021

What the actual fu....https://t.co/j8beGdFuDQ — Liberty Law Office, Inc. (@MichaLiberty) December 13, 2021

Ask. Women. Better. Questions.