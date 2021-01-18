Watching the latest releases on OTT platforms has become somewhat of a competitive sport these days, with spoilers releasing faster than the show itself.

In the midst of all the new releases coming out every week, an actual underrated gem that has emerged is TVF's Gullak, currently streaming on SonyLiv.

If you're looking for a show that captures the quirks of a typical Indian middle-class family, is highly relatable, and most importantly, entertains without resorting to vulgarity, then Gullak is the show for you.

The first season of the show came out in 2019 and the second season released recently, on January 15, 2021.

With a brilliant starcast, an original story, and a melodious soundtrack, Gullak is a show that deserves far more attention than it has received.

Unlike most other web series and shows, Gullak does not offer a streamlined story, Rather, it invites you to take a peek into the daily lives of Mishra parivar.

The Mishra parivar includes Mr. Mishra, a clerk with the electricity department, Mrs. Mishra, a housewife, always ready with a sharp retort and cooking hacks, and kids Anu and Aman Mishra, who have opposing personalities but the same love for gossip and distaste for household chores.

Across the two seasons, creator Shreyansh Pandey, and writers Nikhil Vijay and Durgesh Singh, take us through the myriad every-day issues that become big events in the Mishra family.

Much like how the traditional gullak (piggy bank) receives coins and currency notes of all denominations, in haphazard orders, Gullak offers kisse i.e. instances about everything, from parents and siblings, to neighbors and relatives. What you make of these tales, is up to you.

However, what sets Gullak apart from most other comedy-dramas is that it is relatable and humorous without being sexist or crass. It is insightful and emotional without being preachy or melodramatic. And it's originally entertaining. Considering that family dramas are a dime-a-dozen in all languages, that is a true win indeed.

Gullak is currently on its second season. I've been in love with it since its first season came out in 2019 and I met the Mishra parivar and their neighbor, Bittu ki mummy.

Because it reminded me of what life was like when nothing scared me more than Board exams, made me miss my mom's home-cooked meals, even the dishes I used to hate eating when I was young and reminded me that no one can quite love (or irritate) me like my sibling.

While TVF's other comedy-dramas, Kota Factory (on YouTube), Yeh Meri Family (on Netflix), Panchayat (on Amazon Prime Video) became crowd favourites, Gullak somewhat got lost in the milieu of exhausting crime-dramas with more action than sense. And that is the real crime.

So, if you're looking for a show that warms your heart, makes you laugh, and most importantly, can be enjoyed with the entire family, then Gullak most definitely fits the bill.

