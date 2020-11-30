We all make mistakes and so does Bollywood. All you need is your 'theekhi nazar' to point out the silly blunders made by filmmakers that might have gone unnoticed at first but, are hard to ignore once you make the discovery.

So, here goes. Go through the list and tell us if you figured out these mistakes yourself.

1. Laila's top in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara changes colour.

When Laila (Katrina Kaif) borrows her friend's bike to meet Arjun (Hrithik) to confess her feelings, she is wearing a pink top.

But, in the next scene the colour of her top magically changes to maroon. Where and when did she change her top?

2. Suhas' entry in 3 Idiots is still a mystery.

In the final scene, Suhas (Olivier Sanjay Lafont) is seen inside the wedding venue getting ready for his big day.

And yet, in the very next scene he is seen entering the wedding venue from the main gate in a bathrobe. WTF just happened?

3. Kriti in Housefull 4 is dragged on the ground by a horse but she survives the ordeal without a scratch.

In one scene, Kriti (Kriti Sanon) is dragged around on the field by a horse and you'd naturally expect her to be badly wounded at least.

But, in the very next scene, you can see that she escaped the ordeal without a scratch or even having her clothes torn apart. How? No idea.

4. The mystery of the water bottle in Good News.

In the opening scene of the film, Varun (Akshay Kumar) is cycling with both his hands on the handle.

But, when the camera zooms out, a bottle of water mysteriously appears in his hand. Now, you'd imagine that he must have held the bottle in his hand while cycling because clearly there's no place to keep it.

But that doesn't happen. In the next scene the bottle mysteriously disappears, AGAIN!

5. The India-Pakistan match being broadcasted on TV as a live match in Street Dancer 3D was actually recorded old footage.

In a scene where both the dance groups from India and Pakistan are at a cafe, they place a bet on a live cricket match that's coincidently happening between India and Pakistan.

And, while all this is still believable, if you look closely, the match being shown on the screen isn't live and apparently the recorded footage has also been cropped out because you can't see the score board.

6. In Student Of The Year 2, Shreya makes a grand entry in a fancy car but, you can actually see the stunt double in one of the frames.

Shreya (Ananya Pandey) makes a grand entry while performing jaw-dropping stunts in her fancy car outside the college.

And, for a mili second it all seems believable until you see a man's face in the side mirrors.

7. In Race 3, goons are wearing bullet proof jackets and yet they are dying.

In a fight sequence, goons are seen in proper bullet proof jackets and yet they die when Sikander (Salman Khan) fires at them. What was the point of the bullet proof jacket if it couldn't even serve its purpose?

8. Kabir in War injures his hand and has a plaster on but in the very next scene he is dancing like nothing ever really happened.

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) is badly injured after an intense fight sequence and he also has a plaster on his right arm.

But, in the very next scene he is seen dancing to Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. Even his plaster has disappeared. What about the injury? God knows.

9. In Laxmii, Asif gets fully drenched the rain while returning home but, his clothes are dry when he reaches home.

When Asif (Akshay Kumar) is going back home from the haunted plot, it starts raining heavily and you can clearly see him drenched in the rain.

But, in the very next scene when he returns home, his clothes are all dry. Kaise?

10. Kick released in 2014 but, when Shaina visits Devi’s house and looks at his degree certificate, it states that Devi graduated in 2018.

When Shaina (Jacqueline Fernandez) goes through Devi's (Salman Khan) certificates hanging on the wall, in one of the certificates it's mentioned that Devi graduated in 2018. But, how is that even possible when the film itself released in 2014!

11. In Golmaal Again, when the Golmaal team leaves in a car, there’s a train that’s beside them but when the camera zooms out, there is no train and there is no railway tracks.

When the entire Golmaal gang leaves their home, you can clearly see a train passing beside them.

But, in the very next moment when the camera zooms out, there is no train and no railway tracks. What the hell just happened?

12. In Krrish 3, a huge blast happens in a room where Rohit, Krishna and his wife are present but, no one is injured.

While conducting an experiment, a huge blast takes place in this scene.

So, how is it possible that the shock waves of the blast didn't have any effect on the three of them who were present in the room? They don't even have a scratch.

13. In Judwaa 2 Prem falls on the floor of an empty room after being pushed and yet, people suddenly appear from somewhere in the next moment.

When Prem (Varun Dhawan) falls on the floor, you can clearly see that there are no people standing in the background.

But, they suddenly appear from somewhere in the very next frame. Also, the guitar and the other instruments disappear from the frame.

14. Haider is supposed to be based on the Kashmir riots in the mid 90s but, you can see a cellular tower in one of its songs.

In the song Bismil, if you glance through the background you'll clearly be able to a cellular tower but, there weren't any such towers in Kashmir back then.

15. Rahul wears the same pair of shoes for the past 10 years in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During the introduction scene Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) jumps out of a helicopter as a bachelor wearing black shoes. Here's the proof.

But, 10 years later when he bumps into his parents in a mall in London he is seen wearing the same pair of shoes. How is it possible for Rahul to wear the same pair of shoes for 10 freaking years? Please explain!

16. In Amar Akbar Anthony the three brothers are donating blood to their mother at the same time.

In this 70s blockbluster, the three brothers (Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna) defy all-known scientific principles and donate blood to their on-screen mother all at the same time. Now, I am not an expert or anything but I do know for sure that this is utter nonsense.

17. In Rockstar, there are irrelevant headlines in the newspapers featuring Jordan on front page.

Before the Sadda Haq song, newspaper clippings showing controversies around Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) come up on the screen but if you take a closer look, one of the news is actually about SRK and his film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

There's another newspaper clipping that flashes on the screen that reads "The Government has accepted the resignation of industrialist Anand Mahindra as an independent director of the Air India Board . . . " Seems like the filmmakers just took a newspaper and changed the headline for this scene hoping that we wouldn't notice.

18. In Ra.One when Shekhar dies, he is given a Christian burial but, in the very next scene his wife immerses his ashes into the river.

Despite being a South Indian Hindu in the film Ra.One, Shekhar (Shahrukh Khan) is given a Christian burial.

And, for one second even if we try to overlook this mistake, in the very next scene his wife does this! Yup, for some reason she immerses his ashes into the river. Dafuq just happened here?

19. Where do the rotten tomatoes disappear that are thrown on the stage at Rahul and Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Rotten tomatoes are thrown at Rahul (Shahrukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) for their bad lip-syncing skills from the audience and you can see tomatoes lying around on the stage.

But, moments later the trio dance on a clean stage. Kuch bhi?!

20. Aaliya's Kamli song from the film Dhoom 3 is full of bloopers.

When Aaliya (Katrina Kaif) is dancing in a blue denim jumper, she isn't wearing any stockings underneath her attire and you can clearly see that here.

But, stockings automatically appear when she removes her jumper.

What were they smoking?