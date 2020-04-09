Modern Family, the show that has been running for more than a decade has become a huge part of our lives. And last night, it aired its finale episode.
While most of the fans can't wrap their heads around the idea of it being over. It looks like the cast can't either. Gloria aka Sofia Vergara and Cam aka Eric Stonestreet shared posts of the cast's final huddle and it'll leave you teary-eyed.
Julie Bowen who plays Claire also shared a heartwarming picture of the cast on a video call, taking in this big iconic moment.
The Dunphy kids shared their favourite moments from the show as they bid goodbye to it, along with us.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been an amazing journey with my #ModernFamily ❤️ It’s hard to type this because it still doesn’t feel real...our 2 hour series finale event is tomorrow night at 8/7c on @abcnetwork @abcmodernfam 🥺 We are all so grateful for the love we’ve received over the course of this 11 year journey. To know our fans love our family just as much as we do is the most amazing gift. Also...WE HAVE/HAD🥺THE BEST CREW IN THE WORLD. They are a HUGE, insanely important part of our Modern Family ❤️ Even though you only see us on your screens, we have just as wonderful people working behind the camera that I will miss seeing all the time. We have been so lucky. ❤️ #ModernFamily #SeriesFinale
View this post on Instagram
Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. To put it in Bachelor terms, I’ve had an incredible journey with this show. Our cast and crew were always phenomenal and we very quickly grew to be a real life #modernfamily I will miss these people tremendously but am so grateful I was lucky enough to work with them. So get your tissues ready... The end of 11 years with @abcmodernfam airs tonight on @abcnetwork 8/7c pm. Thank you all for being there every step of the way. We love you 💕
View this post on Instagram
11 years of laughs, tears, and love. Can't believe it's over. So much love for the best damn cast and crew in Hollywood who've made me who I am today. I wouldn't be the same without you. What a journey it's been. Thank you to everyone who has believed in me and helped get me here. Thank you to my family and friends. I hope that our finale brought laughter and hope in these crazy times. I hope that you laughed, cried, and were able to escape for a bit. Remember that there's nothing more important than the love we share for our fellow humans. You'll always be part of our family. Thank you.
From throwback pictures to pictures from the last day on set, their posts are making us nostalgic.
View this post on Instagram
When I was 9 years old, I started work on a pilot called “My American Family”. As an actor, you go through a long process for a job. Class after class, audition after audition, just hoping to get that right opportunity in front of the right casting director so you can show them your skills. Filming the pilot, then all of season one of what we now know as “Modern Family”, I knew we were working on something special. I could feel it. Coming to work every day with my cast and crew never actually felt like work, it felt more like hanging out with my extended family. 11 years later and here we are airing our final episodes tonight. Words cannot even begin to describe the life changing experience I have had on this show. I have, quite literally, grown up right before everyone’s eyes. Starting @abcmodernfam, Manny was someone who was very opposite to myself, but overtime our personalities have rubbed off on each other. Our fan base here and around the world is something I appreciate so much. A big reason why I loved working on this show, was the family atmosphere on and off the camera. We are showcasing something that will forever be relatable, family. When fans come up to me and say “can I hug you? I feel like you’re my son, or nephew, or cousin.” It makes me laugh, because that’s what our show’s true message has always been. Family. No matter what type of day you have, you can turn on the tv on Wednesday nights and get a laugh or two from your tv family. Thank you Chris Lloyd & @stevelevitan for creating Manny. Thank you @jeffgreenbergcd for believing I was the best choice. Thank you Jeff Morton for always keeping the ship sailing. Thank you to all of our writers for writing the funny, emotional & relatable moments, week after week. Thank you to ABC and 20th Century for this opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to my Team Rodriguez for always believing in me. Thank you to my parents, my siblings, & all of my family & friends for always being by my side throughout my acting journey. But especially thank you to our fans, who have continued to watch our show for the past 11 seasons. I hope you all tune in tonight at 8/7c on ABC & celebrate with us one final time. ❤
View this post on Instagram
I filmed this on the last and final day of work on #modernfamily 😢 I’m so thankful for friendships made and thankful to all the cast and crew for making me love them so much! Everyone did the best job at making such an awesome show! I took this pic in my trailer right before leaving, I did not want this to ever end. 😢😡@abcmodernfam #mymadface #whydoesithavetoend
Are you ready to say good bye?