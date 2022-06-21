Whether it is by sarcastic commentary or by realistic portrayals, Bollywood movies have often showed us how much desis love women getting married.

And TBH, we're grateful for these films, if it weren't for them, we wouldn't have been able to see how much Indian society is obsessed with the idea of getting women married.

A lot of films have shown us that our society considers marriage an accomplishment of a sort. Which is terrible and not at all a standard any woman should feel pressured to live up to. So, here are the films we think have held a mirror up for this. Read on.

Vivah literally starts off with Alok Nath AKA Krishnakant talking about how women are destined to get married. That is a major part of their life purpose (that and birthing children of course).

2. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003)

Does anyone else remember how hard Sanjana's mother was pushing her to serve tea and beverages to her potential suitor? The entire film was pretty much about how important it was for her to get married. It was bizarre, TBH.

3. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Veere Di Wedding was direct commentary on how much society makes women think they need to be married. Especially in this scene where Sonam Kapoor AKA Avni Sharma talks about how much marriage overshadows women's accomplishments. About how unworthy women are made to feel if they aren't married.

4. Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana (2006)

Starring Mahima Chaudhry, Rekha, Kim Sharma and Vasundhara Das, Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana, gave us a plotline where three friends were strangely fixated on their single friend's love life. So much so, they even ask her to promise that she will get married once she turns 25! And those are the kind of friends we consider toxic.

5. Queen (2013)

Tell me you weren't also put off by how Vijay's mother expected Rani to get married to her son after she came back from her trip? I mean, she didn't even ask her, she just assumed the wedding is back on. Facepalming myself.

The amount of pressure that Sandhya had over her to remarry after her husband died was ridiculous! Though it was more for the insurance money she had been left by him, but she was cornered by a lot of her family members for it! And we're glad she got away from all that peer pressure and decided to choose herself.

7. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

I mean, can we really forget how Chaudhry Baldev Singh had promised his daughter Simran's hand in marriage to a friend's son, 20 years in ADVANCE?

The discussion around women and marriage in Bollywood films has changed a great deal in the past decade or so. Where, 10 years ago, the idea of marriage was an inevitable way of life for women, now we're finally questioning how important or necessary it is!