I was recently going through my watchlist suggestions on Netflix when an independent film titled, The Lift Boy caught my eye. To my surprise, the film was a heartwarming, coming-of-age story about a talented budding engineer (Raju) who succumbs to the pressure after his father's cardiac arrest and temporarily replaces him as a lift operator.
The movie unravels Raju's transitional journey of initially being ashamed of his father's profession and later growing fond of it while learning various life-lessons on the way.
These wholesome scenes from this emotional roller-coaster have made an imprint and stayed with us:
1. When Mrs. D'Souza resorts to tough love, defies Raju's charm and urges him to not turn a blind eye towards his responsibilities:
2. The scene where Raju prioritises his duty calls over hanging out with a potential love interest gives us some major professional and motivational goals that we seek in our lives:
5. The moment Ms. D'Souza advised Raju to accept his failures and learn from them was when Raju got motivated to pick himself up and prepare for his exams:
8. When Raju learns how to take full responsibility for his actions: