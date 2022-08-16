Every single guest on season 7 of Koffee with Karan has been setting the bar even higher. Another lively pair will be appearing after the cousin duo of Sonam and Arjun Kapoor, who were exceedingly hilarious on the show. Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, two Punjabi Mundas, appeared in a trailer for the upcoming episode.

The beginning of the clip has Kaushal, the newlywed, recalling the "momentous" episode from the previous season. Malhotra, on the other hand, was the host's next target after he was urged to manifest things on the couch that had before appeared to have happened.

It appears from the episode's highlights that it will be amusing with Vicky and Sidharth giving it extra oomph. And here are a few moments from the trailer that are too good to miss.

1. When Sidharth reminded us of how Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's romance began on the show itself as he took us back in time.

Last season, KJo asked Katrina Kaif who she would like to work with, the actress replied Vicky and gave the reason that "she might look good together with him on screen". The pair began shortly after that and were later married in December 2021.

2. Vicky Kaushal even went to replicate his reaction to Katrina's statement in that episode.

3. When Sidharth was told by Karan Johar that while he is sitting on the couch, he should be manifesting his marriage to Kiara Advani.

4. When Kaushal probably responded in the most Punjabi way possible when Johar asked the actors to say "banana" in a sexy way.

5. When Vicky revealed Katrina's response to his "hot bod" pictures.

