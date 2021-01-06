This singer and actor has won hearts repeatedly in 2020 by standing up for famers and fighting for what matters. But this isn't the first nor the last time Diljit Dosanjh proved that he is class apart from the rest of the popstars out there.

1. When he used his social media presence for the greater good

From standing up to bullies online to calling out Kangana Ranaut for her problematic behaviour, Diljit has always used his social media presence to talk about things that matter. He even clapped back a troll who asked him why he wished his fans on Hindu festivals.

Terian Tu Janey Baba 🙏🏾



Eh Rab Lok Ena Nu Terrorist Lagde Ne 🙏🏾



Insaniyat Naam Di V Koi Cheez Hundi aa Yaar.. pic.twitter.com/TownelIciR — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 17, 2020

Sharm Hee kar la.. Likhan Ton Phelan.. Jee Tan Ni Karda Tere warga nu Jawab Den nu..



Har Dharm Da Satkaar Karde an Asi ..🙏🏾 https://t.co/q03eQLD6HS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) August 19, 2020

2. Everytime he isn't afraid to be his 100% authentic self

He's open about not speaking fluent English, often talks in Punjabi and has no qualms about being who he is. He is authentic, straightforward about the issues he stands up for, including his latest stand for the farmers' protest and always humble no matter where he goes.

3. When he was fearless in his opinions and always showed up with proof

When alleged reports of the Income Tax department launching an investigation about him went viral, Diljit was quick to respond with a platinum certificate from the Government of India. His direct rebuttal of fake news to tarnish his reputation is a fine example of his no-nonsense attitude.

Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE



“In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION”



Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda..



✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bSCHcN8yzQ — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 3, 2021

4. He has always acknowledged his privilege and been vocal about how he owes it all to his fans and god

Not only is the actor and singer always humble, while standing next to the farmers at the protest, he acknowledged the privilege he comes from. He asked the media to not focus on Twitter wars and celebrities, and instead talk about the issue of farmers.

Finally diljit reached Singhu Border to support the farmers sitting from last 10 days and to protest against the #FarmBills2020. He reached directly from America. #Farmers #FarmerProtest @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/18FfLO0qT5 — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ (@harsimrans307) December 5, 2020

WATCH: I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I also want to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us: @diljitdosanjh at Singhu border #DiljeetDosanjh #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/R24vEc2Du5 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) December 5, 2020

5. His timeline is all about the people who love him

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram has always been all about his fans who he loves and adores. His posts and Insta stories focus on the people who love singing his songs or dancing to them.

6. When he cooked with his fans in lockdown, he actually engaged with them in a way no Indian popstar has before.

Diljit won the lockdown with his cooking videos, and an epic battle with Alexa, that made anyone who watched them, genuinely happy. His impeccable comic timing and the sheer love to entertain his fans reflects in everything he does.

7. He called out and apologised for his own problematic behaviour.

Diljit has on multiple occasions apologised for his song Lak 28 Kudi Da, which he sang alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh. The singer has made public apologies and also refused to perform that song at events as he knows it objectifies women and is wrong.

BRB, crushing on Diljit hard.