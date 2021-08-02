After making us wait for what felt like forever, the trailer for the first installment of the last and final season of Money Heist is finally here.

And this time around, it looks like someone finally got the better of the Professor.

With the government bringing in the big guns, literally, it's a fight for survival for the team stuck inside the Bank of Spain for 100 hours, battling the loss of their friend and trapped with no support from the Professor.

And it looks like the team is going out, guns blazing!

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. Volume 1 of Season 5 releases on Netflix on September 3.