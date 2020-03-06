The trailer of the much-awaited season 4 of Netflix's Money Heist is finally here.

The trailer opens right from where Season 3 left off, Nairobi on a stretcher, fighting for her life and Professor on the run.

Tokyo, who is narrating the story, says:

Our mastermind was losing his mind. And so were we.

The trailer shows that the Bank of Spain security chief, Gandía, has managed to escape. He disconnects the Professor's cameras and calls the police, eventually making his way back into the bank. This is when chaos takes over.

The show pulls off a twist as Rachael is offered freedom by Inspector Alicia Sierra if she agrees to cooperate with the police.

We are in for a shock when we see Berlin telling a man to hold on.

Nobody knows if Berlin, who suffered gun shots at the end of season 2 is alive or it is just a flashback.

The final shot of the trailer shows Palermo and the Professor talking and this is when we come to know this is more than just a heist.

As the trailer says: "Let the chaos begin".

Season 4 is set to release on 3rd April 2020.

Watch the trailer here.