Money Heist Season 4 that premiered on Netflix in April, left us with several questions.

And while we have been reading fan theories all over the internet and imagining scenarios in our heads, some good news is coming our way.

Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, has confirmed that a fifth season is currently in the works.

Sharing a picture of him working on a laptop with his dog by his side, he wrote:

Writing La Casa de Papel 5.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, we cannot predict when the production work on the new season will begin, but fans are excited about the new season, already.