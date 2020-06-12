Whether you've watched Money Heist or not, you know how popular the show is. The Netflix original has kept fans hooked all through its four seasons.

Source: Forbes

Recently, there were reports that fifth season might be releasing soon. But yesterday, suddenly some people noticed that Money Heist was taken off Netflix. It soon became a trend on Twitter.

While some people argued whether the show was really removed or not...

... others blamed Arturo for the removal of the show.

Some even believed it could be heist plan by the Professor.

There were those eagerly waiting for the fifth season. When they saw #MoneyHeist trending on Twitter, they thought that the new season is out, only to get disapponted later.

Some reports suggest that a bug might have led to the disappearance of the show from Netflix around midnight.

Rest assured, it's still there on Netflix. I just checked it.