Whether you've watched Money Heist or not, you know how popular the show is. The Netflix original has kept fans hooked all through its four seasons.

Recently, there were reports that fifth season might be releasing soon. But yesterday, suddenly some people noticed that Money Heist was taken off Netflix. It soon became a trend on Twitter.

While some people argued whether the show was really removed or not...

Am I the only one who can see this? #Netflix tricked the heist of #MoneyHeist 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q2eVLshxF5 — APOORVA KRISHNA NAIK (@APOORVAKRISHNA7) June 12, 2020

Me who watch the whole season of #MoneyHeist not getting affected after it's removal from Netflix pic.twitter.com/bWH0mPLSTm — kavi🖤 (@kavitweets_) June 12, 2020

Hey whats up with this #MoneyHeist

I could still see the episodes on Netflix and it's not removed. pic.twitter.com/vuvmi9PiqY — Pandu (@Agent_fruit) June 12, 2020

If any one feel bad, no one can be more disappointed than me, I just renewed my @NetflixIndia to Watch #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/pfcJ8BZIkN — The Drifter's Life (@thedrifterlive) June 11, 2020

... others blamed Arturo for the removal of the show.

If 2020 wasn't bad enough already #MoneyHeist has gone off #Netflix for some reason. Bet I know who's tried to do this!! pic.twitter.com/FwZPhaLNJt — Rob Shier (@BenGardnersHead) June 11, 2020

This man below is the responsible for removal of #MoneyHeist pic.twitter.com/5sYfR9U8Se — Pawantamada (@Pawantamada2) June 11, 2020

Some even believed it could be heist plan by the Professor.

#MoneyHeist is disappeared from netflix .

May be professor heist the Netflix. — Abhisek Mallik (@AbhisekMallik4) June 12, 2020

There were those eagerly waiting for the fifth season. When they saw #MoneyHeist trending on Twitter, they thought that the new season is out, only to get disapponted later.

After #MoneyHeist is trending I thought new season arrived ...

Disappointed morning 😞 pic.twitter.com/cABt10sjdd — sαղԵվ 💌Wall Ka Dushman 😉 (@saisantoshlov) June 12, 2020

#MoneyHeist

After watching this trend,



I thought new season is released 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Zx7duKPmEi — Dr. Priya Sharma 🇮🇳 (@priyasharma0231) June 12, 2020

Some reports suggest that a bug might have led to the disappearance of the show from Netflix around midnight.

Rest assured, it's still there on Netflix. I just checked it.