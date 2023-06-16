Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush released in the theatres recently. The Prabhas (as Raghava), Kriti Sanon (as Janaki), Saif Ali Khan (as Lankesh) starrer is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and its release has been causing quite a stir, both online and offline. For instance, a video from a screening of the film has gone viral because a monkey was caught watching the film along with the rest of the audience.

Apparently people are seeing it as a symbol of Hanuman ji himself gracing the movie screening.

In the video, someone shed a light on the monkey perched up on a wall. And, as more people from the audience started noticing the monkey, they started whistling and chanting “Jai Shri Ram.”

The enthusiasm is kind of endearing, here, take a look at how people have responded to the video.

Stupid gimmicks, bringing that monkey and calling it Hanuman ji, to attract audience to this super flop movie which is a stigma to our Sanatani parampara…



This is not Ramayan.#AdipurushReview #Adhipurush https://t.co/Zd357enZKg — Deb (@dbduttTweets) June 16, 2023

Hanuman ki Balcony lo seat allot chesinattu unnaru😯😅 https://t.co/vUelt5QEmf — Ganesh (@ganeshrn18) June 16, 2023

Bhi wo bandar h 🤣🤣 — Faisal (@BAAPofANDHBHAKT) June 16, 2023

OMG……🥺🙏❤️

Literally Goosebumps…….. — SAM_YASH ʸᵃˢʰ ¹⁹ (@Sam_Yash07) June 16, 2023

The monkey was probably chilling up there for the cool breeze.