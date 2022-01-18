For people who subscribe to Disney+Hotstar, the first trailer for Moon Knight has arrived. For people who haven't subscribed, you probably should. They have all the HBO shows. Anyhow, the trailer has finally arrived and my god, it looks so awesome.

We see Oscar Isaac plays Steven Grant, a gift shop worker, who has trouble sleeping. Actually that's an understatement. He has to tie himself up at night so that he doesn't sleepwalk or sleepkickass.

The whole trailer is as chaotic as you can imagine. Actually, so much so, that even the trailer description says 'Welcome to Chaos'. See, Steven has a personality disorder and he shares his body with another person, a soldier, Marc Spectre, who beats up criminals at night.

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight' also stars Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy.

You can watch the trailer here:

Moon Knight will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on the 30th of March, 2022.