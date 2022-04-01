Sony's Morbius, starring Jared Leto is in the theatres and the response to the film has been overwhelming. The film revolves around Jared Leto's Dr Michael Morbius, who will do just about anything to find a cure for a rare blood disease he's suffering from. But something goes horribly wrong with an experiment and he becomes something of a vampire himself. 

Sony should just let it go. Just spare us. Make headphones. Let the superhero movies be. 