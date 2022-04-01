Sony's Morbius, starring Jared Leto is in the theatres and the response to the film has been overwhelming. The film revolves around Jared Leto's Dr Michael Morbius, who will do just about anything to find a cure for a rare blood disease he's suffering from. But something goes horribly wrong with an experiment and he becomes something of a vampire himself.

for you for you pic.twitter.com/F6aosbNHNS — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) March 25, 2022

The #Morbius post credit scenes be like: pic.twitter.com/VdRIhw6pxF — Daily MCM | Chadwick Forever! (@EARTH199999MCU) March 30, 2022

Morbius more like Jared Leto giving us MORE BS #Morbius pic.twitter.com/PTcHrH5Ihg — Chris 🅿️ bacon (@chrisgarcia1063) March 31, 2022

Marvel fans right now after seeing #Morbius. pic.twitter.com/AOZcD7H9A6 — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) March 31, 2022

Matt Smith must have had severe back pain from single-handedly carrying #Morbius pic.twitter.com/4678v0zLyx — Dustin (@whatsbrakebills) March 31, 2022

#Morbius is such a well-made film that manages to be effective in making the audience feel a lot of emotions. Such emotions are, pain, regret, depression. It also managed to evoke the largest reaction to a movie i've ever seen. The moment it ended, people were crying tears of joy pic.twitter.com/oE72uT0iY8 — Josh 🌨 Youth Pastor Era (@TeddyJosh12) March 31, 2022

Kevin Feige when he's asked about the #Morbius post credit scenes: pic.twitter.com/3QCq86kn4p — All-Father Media (@AllFatherMedia) March 26, 2022

So Morbius.... is... INCREDIBLE... ly awful. I am absolutely heartbroken to say this because I was really rooting for this film. The plot is a mess, pacing is horrid, CGI literally gave me a headache, & don't get me started on the mid-credit scene that MAKES NO SENSE. #Morbius pic.twitter.com/ImLq0Bctq4 — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) March 31, 2022

Be careful out there everyone. I had 2 Morbius tickets in my car and someone broke in and left 4 more. pic.twitter.com/AUtwDehdbM — jarviss ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) March 31, 2022

morbius and fantastic beasts back to back is a solid case for just not making any more movies — guy (@guymrdth) March 31, 2022

Me if anyone says the morbius post credit scenes makes sense : pic.twitter.com/bKf2JPu9NH — Marin (@Marin_Yerro) March 30, 2022

These #Morbius reviews got it all confused. This is the real score. This is the best movie in the whole wide galaxy universe. #MorbiusSweep #Letosweep pic.twitter.com/yBmLAEQKVA — Rohit Rajput says #MOVIESSUCK (@Rohit_Rajput757) March 31, 2022

BREAKING: Morbius has reportedly already sold 9 billion tickets as of today. Sony is showing interest in a sequel.#morbiussweep pic.twitter.com/xmVGewbpUg — Jayden (@drsoap8) March 29, 2022

The Morbius movie comes out on April 1st, or April Fools Day. This is a reference to the fact that the movie is a joke and a complete utter waste of your time. pic.twitter.com/mx0Rz1Gp6l — z (@crownedc1own) March 31, 2022

JUST SAW MORBIUS FIRST MOVIE TO SELL 4 TRILLION TICKETS A FULL CULTURAL AND CINEMATIC RESET THIS IS THE MONTH OF MORBIUS #MorbiusSweep #Monthbius pic.twitter.com/H4CPZPUzJ5 — ً (@teyrns) April 1, 2022

Sony should just let it go. Just spare us. Make headphones. Let the superhero movies be.