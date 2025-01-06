2025 is gearing up to be a blockbuster year for Bollywood with an exciting mix of historical dramas, action-packed spy thrillers, and heartfelt narratives.

With stars like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Hrithik Roshan leading major projects, here’s a list of the most awaited Bollywood movies you can’t miss next year:

1. Santosh

A thought-provoking drama and India’s official entry to the Oscars, this film chronicles the journey of Santosh, a widow who steps into her late husband’s role as a police officer. Tackling themes of casteism, media propaganda, and political influence, it’s set to be a cinematic masterpiece.

2. Emergency

Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious project dives deep into the life and controversial decisions of Indira Gandhi during the Emergency period. With powerful visuals and intense storytelling, this one has fans buzzing with excitement.

3. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar leads this film inspired by India’s first airstrike on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase in 1965. Combining patriotism and action, Sky Force promises a gripping narrative celebrating the Indian Air Force.

4. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal dons the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the brave son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in this historical drama. Packed with action and emotion, the film highlights Sambhaji’s struggles and victories.

5. Sikandar

Salman Khan returns in an action thriller that remains shrouded in mystery. With an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal, this film teases high-octane battles and gripping drama.

6. War 2

Hrithik Roshan is back with another installment in the War franchise. Teasing a darker and more complex character, War 2 has fans eagerly awaiting this action-packed sequel.

7. Sitare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan brings an adaptation of the Spanish hit Champions to life. Alongside Genelia D’Souza, the story focuses on a coach mentoring a basketball team of mentally disabled players, blending humor and heart.

8. Thama

Ayushmann Khurrana explores the world of vampires in this Maddock horror universe flick. Set across two timelines, the Vijayanagara Empire and modern-day India, Thama mixes mythology with horror-comedy.

9. Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari lead this YRF-backed spy thriller that promises edge-of-the-seat action and intricate plots. While the details remain under wraps, the hype surrounding its female-led cast is massive.

10. 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar takes us to the legendary 1962 Battle of Rezang La in this war epic. Celebrating the valor and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, 120 Bahadur promises to be an emotionally stirring experience.

2025 is shaping up to be a year of cinematic brilliance, blending historical depth, thrilling action, and heartfelt narratives. Which one are you most excited for?