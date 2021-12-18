The new year is finally going to be here soon along with a fresh set of gripping movies. Today, we bring you a list of the most anticipated Indian movies of 2022, according to IMDb. Are you ready? Let’s go!

1. KGF: Chapter 2

This period drama action movie, which is the sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, is directed by Prashanth Neel. Starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, the movie is currently scheduled to release on April 14th.

2. RRR

Featuring NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, this upcoming period action drama is directed by SS Rajamouli and will be released on January 7th.

3. Laal Singh Chaddha

Adapted from the 1994 movie Forrest Gump, this upcoming comedy-drama features Aamir Khan as the titular character along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the movie will now release on April 14th.

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Loosely based on S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, this upcoming biographical crime drama stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is scheduled for worldwide release in theatres on February 18th.

5. Beast

Starring Vijay and Pooja Hegde, this black comedy action thriller is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie also features Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Redin Kingsley, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Lilliput Faruqui, Ankur Ajit Vikal and Sathish Krishnan in supporting roles.

6. Dhaakad

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, this upcoming action thriller features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is all set to release on April 8th.

7. Radhe Shyam

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, this upcoming period sci-fi romantic drama features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is currently scheduled to release on January 14th.

8. Brahmastra

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this upcoming superhero movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The first movie of the planned trilogy will be released on September 9th.

9. Heropanti 2

Sequel to the 2014 movie Heropanti, this upcoming romantic action movie stars Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this movie is scheduled to be released on April 29th.

10. Adipurush

Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, this upcoming mythological adventure movie features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, this movie will release on August 11th.

Note: The above-mentioned movies were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb.

