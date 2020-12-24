With the dramatic increase in OTT platforms it can be a bit tough to keep a track of every good show that comes along. You watch as many as you can but every once in a while, something just slips through the cracks. But you needn't worry. We've got you covered.

1. Pick of the Litter

This is a show for everyone who likes watching dog videos on The Dodo at 3 in the morning. The show follows six puppers training to be guide dogs for the blind. Some of the moments on the show will absolutely reduce to you to bawling like a child. But make no mistake, this is a proper drama. You will be hooked to the show wanting to see which one of the pups end of becoming a guide dog.

2. Get Shorty

Miles Daly, henchmen for a crime lord decides to change professions and become a Hollywood movie producer for the sake of his daughter but of course, his past soon catches up with him. Based on the Elmore Leonard’s 1990 book and 1995 film of the same name, Get Shorty a violent dark comedy that you make you choke with laughter while making you fell guilty at the same time for laughing.

3. Crazyhead

Imagine someone who actually decides to become a hunter after watching an episode of Supernatural! Crazyhead is actually pretty much about that. The story follows best friends Amy and Raquel, one with weapons gathered from eBay and knowledge acquired from Wikipedia, while the other can see ghouls. It's funny, emotional, dysfunctional and most importantly, a lot of fun.

4. Crashing

Everyone loves Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag and Killing Eve. But one of her better projects that somehow goes under the radar is Crashing. The story follows a group of people in the 20s living in an now-abandoned hospital due to the high rent and housing prices. The group coasts through life while realising that they're no longer students and need to take more responsibility while dealing with the fact that they are living in a derelict hospital with strangers.

5. The Tick

Before there was The Boys, there was The Tick successfully dissecting the whole superhero thing, albeit with very little blood or gore. It's PG-13. But don't let that sway you from the fact that this is an absolute joy ride of a show.

For those who have seen the cartoon as a kid, you know just how ridiculous The Tick is. And for the uninitiated, he's called that because those that exactly what his superpowers are. Also because he dresses up like a giant blue tick with antennas.

6. Patriot

John Tavner, an intelligence officer has been sent on duty for his latest assignment, which is to prevent Iran from going nuclear. This dark comedy is one of the best shows Amazon has ever made and it ironically is a critique about the many failures of capitalism.

7. Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23

Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter plays a the b**** in Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 who pays rent for her apartment by constantly looking for new roommates and demanding that they pay up front. Following the honeymoon period, she makes their life so miserable that they are forced to leave.

But then, her new roommate somehow remains immune to her charms and manages to stay in the apartment and the duo form an unlikely friendship.

8. Hannibal

Everyone has heard of the show but it takes real guts to be able to watch it. That being said, ask any Tv aficionado about their favourite TV shows of the last decade and Hannibal almost always make the list. The show boasts of a cast that inspires awe and takes it a couple of notches higher with its brilliant writing. If you are a fan of dark psychological thrillers this is your show. Little bit of warning though, you will need to have a strong stomach to be able to sit through this.

9. Trailer Park Boys

Trailer Park Boys is one of those shows which are quite legendary but have somehow not been picked up Indian audiences. It follows the life of Ricky and Julian after they come back from prison and to their trailer park. It has some of the most eccentric characters ever written and it's docudrama style of filming makes The Office (US) look like a children's play.

10. The Eric Andre Show

You are more likely to have seen the meme than the show. The late night show-type trope used by Andre makes this the most absurd talk shows ever made. It is real, it hits hard and it will make you very very uncomfortable at times.

11. Review

Review is a mocumentary where host Forrest MacNeil takes on any real life experience the crowd ask him to. You want him to deal drugs? He'll do it. You want him to wave a confederate flag in a black neighbourhood? Unfortunately, he'll do that do.

12. Blood of Zeus

The animated series takes you back to the annals of ancient Greece, during the rule of Mount Olympus and wars between the Gods and the Titans. The show chronicles the life of the young illegitimate son of Zeus (Is there any other kind?) as he tries to save heaven and earth. It's gritty, gory and has some incredible action sequences.

13. Unbelievable (TW: Rape)

After a teenager reports and eventually recants her rape, two detectives work on a case in an entirely different state and investigate the evidence to solve the case of a serial rapist. Sensitive viewers should note that this will be extremely uncomfortable to watch. So please only go for it if you really can.

14. Loudermilk

The story follows former music critic and recovering alcoholic Sam Loudermilk (Livingston) leads support group 'Sober Friends'. While Sam is good at advising those in the group and helping them through their addiction, it's actually him that needs the most help as he goes through relapses. People who love shows like Office and Community, will really love this show's edgy humour with its very real and flawed characters.

15. Glow

People who still watch and follow the WWE know that women have been making great strides in the world of pro-wrestling. However, this was not always the case. Glow follows a similar rag tag group of women wrestlers and a couple of guys trying to travel day in and out putting on shows on the indie circuit in the 80s, as they battle finding arenas to dealing with people not taking them seriously.

Starring Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, the show chronicles the very difficult roads women had to walk through to be able to main event at Wrestlemania today. The show has heart, it has humour and most of all, it tells some great stories.

16. The Ranch

The Ranch takes you the good old days of The 70's Show, but the stakes are much higher here. The story chronicles the life of the Bennett Family, headed by Beau Bennett (Sam Elliot), Maggie Bennett (Debra Winger), Rooster Bennett (Danny Masterson), and Colt Bennett (Ashton Kutcher) as they struggle to keep their family ranch afloat.

The show is old school -- cowboys, whiskeys and guns, and that's what makes it so great. It shows a part of rural America that you rarely get to see on TV. It has its problematic moments but it also manages to deal with them as the seasons progress. This

17. Kim's Convinience

Kim's Korean-Canadian family deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them as they run a small convenience store in Toronto, Canada. The show is hilarious, heartfelt and is literally the best option on this list, if you are planning on watching something nice on Christmas.

18. It's Bruno

This miniseries follows Bruno and his dad, as they stroll through life on the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn. The show is entirely focussed on Bruno's relationship with his dad and if you are one of those people who love fussing over their pets, this is the show for you.

19. F is for Family

This animated series starring Bill Burr is a bit inspired by his own life. So naturally, there is a lot of yelling, threatening people to put them through the wall and getting frustrated at the general state of things. If you are a fan of Bill Burr, then you've already seen this show. If you're not, this is your introduction to this genius. The show is hilarious is a million different ways with its eccentric characters to its very funny yet real dialogues.

20. Derry Girls

The show has been on Netflix for a while and has gradually developed a cult status amongst its fans. It follows six Irish teenagers, well, 5 Irish girls and one wee English fella as they struggle through their daily lives in the midst of a very violent Ireland in the 90s. It's unique, hilarious and explores the lives of people in conflict zones without patronising them. If you are a fan of British comedies, you are going to love it.

So go ahead, start watching these. The Christmas weekend is going to be a long one. Pick one, and just go for it.