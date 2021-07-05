Recently, actor Aamir Khan and writer-director Kiran Rao announced their separation after 15 years of togetherness. The duo said:

In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.

Celebrity divorces never fail to get public attention. Sometimes, it's for love, other times it's the divorce alimony that catches public eye. Here we take a look at some of the most expensive celebrity divorces in Bollywood.

1. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif and Amrita tied the knot in 1991. 13 years later they decided to separate and were granted divorce in 2004.

In a 2005 interview, Saif had revealed the alimony he had paid to his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. He said:

I'm supposed to give Amrita ₹5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately ₹2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying ₹1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18.

2. Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur

The couple got divorced in 2016 putting an end to their 13 years of marriage. According to the terms of the divorce, Karisma got Sunjay’s father's residence in Khar that was in her name. She also received a monthly interest of ₹10 lakhs from bonds worth ₹14 crore that Sunjay had bought in their children's names.

3. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta separated in 2002 and it was reported that he paid an alimony of ₹50 crores to her.

4. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan ended his 16 years of marriage with his wife Adhuna. It was decided that Farhan will be paying a one-time alimony to her instead of monthly maintenance, the amount of which is not known.

Adhuna apparently also retained their family home 'Vipasana' after the divorce.

5. Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora

The couple dated for 5 years before getting married in 1998. When they separated after 13 years of marriage, it was reported that Malaika asked for a settlement of ₹10-15 crore.

6. Prabhu Deva and Ramlath

Dancer and actor Prabhu Deva separated from his wife after 15 years in 2010. He reportedly gave her 3 residential properties - one in Anna Nagar and 2 flats in Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh - 2 cars and ₹10 lakh in alimony.

The properties apparently were worth ₹20-25 crore.

7. Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai

Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai separated after a few years of their marriage. As per the settlement details published in Mid-day, Sanjay's Bandra apartment worth ₹8 crore stayed with Rhea and he had to buy her a luxurious car.

8. Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan

When Hrithik and Sussane parted ways after 14 years of marriage, there were rumours that Sussane asked for an alimony of ₹400 crore which was settled at ₹380 crore. People started trolling Sussane on Twitter. At the time, Hrithik tweeted that the reports were fabricated and false.

9. Aditya Chopra and Payal Khanna

While some reports said that Aditya Chopra had to pay a hefty sum of ₹50 crores as divorce settlement with his wife Payal Khanna, others said that the amount of alimony was huge but was kept under wraps.

That's huge amounts of money.