Do you know what makes gifts so special? The thought put behind getting the gift and the emotions they bring with them. And that's why they can't be defined by the tag-price. Said no one ever. Yes, obviously, the feeling is very important, but when you get something that is expensive, chaar chaand lag jaate hain. Because you get a costly thing without spending your money.

Call me materialistic or whatever, but you all agree with me. And it's not just me but these celebs have also made quite a statement with their gifts

Here are 9 Indian celebs who went overboard with their gifting business, as look how expensive they are!

1. Abhishek Bachchan to Aaradhya Bachchan: a BMW Mini Cooper

The actor gifted his daughter Aaradhya a BMW Mini Cooper worth ₹25 lakhs for her birthday. She had turned one. ONE. While we have no idea what would a one year kid, who can barely walk, do with a real car, Abhishek thought otherwise.

2. Shahrukh Khan to Ra.One crew: 5 BMW cars

King Khan, being a literal king, gifted 5 crew members of his film Ra.One a BMW 7 series sedans, which included co-stars Arjun Rampal and Rajinikanth, and director Anubhav Sinha. Each car costs around ₹1 crore. While the movie didn't strike gold, SRK's gesture was purely gold. Literally.

3. Raj Kundra to Shilpa Shetty: an apartment in Burj Khalifa

Raj Kundra gifted his wife actor Shilpa Shetty the most expensive anniversary present: An apartment on the 19th floor of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, worth ₹50 crore. Kundra must've thought that while he couldn't get his wife chaan-taare, he surely could gift her a place in the clouds. Yes, I am cheesy.

4. Aamir Khan to Kiran Rao: a holiday home in Beverly Hills

Aamir Khan gifted his ex-wife Kiran Rao a ₹75 crore holiday home in Beverly Hills. Well, of course, having Hollywood stars as neighbours is really a dream gift, but it comes at a PRICE.

5. Karan Johar to Katrina Kaif: a red Ferrari

Actor Katrina Kaif had agreed to shoot for the hit song Chikni Chameli for Karan Johar's movie Agneepath, for free. But things escalated quickly, as touched by the gesture, Karan converted the ₹Free.99 into a ₹2 crore, as he gifted the actress a gleaming red Ferrari car.

6. Salman Khan to Jacqueline Fernandez: a hand-made painting

Selmon bhai, being the multitalented bhai he is, is known to paint as well. So, impressed by Jacqueline's performance is Kick, he made a painting for her in two days and gifted it to her, which was priced at ₹2.5 crore. And the painting made its way into Jacqueline's living room. Talented bhai.

7. Bahubali Makers to Prabhas: gym equipment

While we were wondering 'Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara', actor Prabhas was working hard on his chiseled body for the film. The makers gifted him gym equipment worth ₹1.5 crore and installed it at his home.

8. Ajay Devgn to Abigail Eames: 2000 toys

Ajay Devgn gifted his on-screen daughter in the film Shivaay, Abigail Eames, 2000 dolls and soft toys. As a scene had to be shot in Abigail's rooms, Devgn called in 2000 toys to decorate the room, as his own daughter Nyasa was also her age.

9. Aditya Chopra to Rani Mukherji: an Audi A8 W12

Before they were married and rumours were abuzz about them being in a relationship, Aditya Chopra gifted Rani an Audi A8 W12 worth ₹1.25 crores. And then everyone knew, what they knew and we knew but they didn't know that we knew.

Gifts come with a price. Really.