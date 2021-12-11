The wedding season is here and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony has got us all talking about the same. Although we have tonnes of criticism aimed at Indian weddings, we can't deny that we low-key revel in these occasions. However, this pricey affair does burn a whole in our pockets even when you attend them as a guest. Imagine the expense one has to bear as a bride or a groom.



What makes the highlight (other than food) of the wedding is definitely the look of the bride. And Bollywood celebrities have been setting the bar with their uber rich wedding and captivating attires. Although, the likes of Dia Mirza and Yami Gautam have been a trend bender with their simplistic weddings , we would still wait to get a glimpse of the extravagant lehengas actors such as Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma wore.

After all, who doesn’t relate to “Main shaadi karungi, toh Kareena wala designer lehenga pehan ke karungi, warna dulhe ko tata bye-bye kar do!”











Katrina Kaif's Classic Red Lehenga By Sabyasachi Mukherjee (₹17 lakh)

Let’s begin with the newlywed, who is ruling social media right now. Vicky Kaushal and Kartina Kaif got married on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple honoured the faiths they both follow and had two ceremonies. The bride, who looked breathtaking in her wedding attire, went to the most beloved celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her bridal look. Over the years, the designer has aced the bridal look and his creations have become a must for the B-town brides.

For Katrina’s wedding look, she was dressed in a deep vermillion red lehenga made with handwoven matka silk. Mukherjee shared that her veil paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots as it had custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold. Reportedly, the absolutely gorgeous lehenga cost her a whopping amount of ₹17 lakh.





Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was the most anticipated event of 2018. The tinsel town couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy attended by close friends and family members. However, we got a few remarkable pictures from the private affair and Deepika looked so phenomenal that one can’t take their eyes off her. Sabyasachi's bridal ensemble, made the ever-stunning actor look even more breathtaking in her crimson-gold traditional lehenga.

The unique ensemble that costs ₹12 lakh had some intricate details, which gave it a defining attribute, such as chants inscribed on the borders of her dupatta. Her embroidered veil had ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ written on it in Devnagri script, which loosely translates to 'may you always be married'. The celebrity couple got married as per Konkani and Sindhi wedding ceremonies.

The actor opted for a statement maang tikka, jadau jhumkas, a nose ring and golden kalire which were from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection as well. For the Konkani wedding ceremony, she wore a golden Kanjeevaram saree gifted by her mother, as per traditions. Interestingly, the designer revealed that he was "terrified" while designing Deepika's lehenga and had to keep it a secret from 1,800 people working at his factory for six months.







Every aspect of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was talk of the town, whether the man she married to the dress she wore while walking down the aisle. Thanks to the elaborate coverage of the event, we got to know even minute details about the wedding which took place in the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. One of the biggest weddings of B-town, evidently, got everyone’s eyes fixed on it. And the actor made it worthwhile with the spectacular looks she served. For the big-fat-Indian-wedding, Chopra handpicked a luxurious looking embroidered red lehenga, classic piece one could never go wrong with. The wedding trousseau designed by Sabyasachi, which took almost 3,720 hours to be prepared, costs a whopping ₹18 lakh. Chopra's custom made lehenga, which was as stunning as it could be, was polished off with delicate hand-cut organza flowers and layers of threadwork.

Priyanka Chopra also got married to Nick Jonas as per Christian rituals for which the former opted for a gorgeous full sleeved wedding gown by Ralph and Russo. The dress, which was one of the three custom wedding dresses ever created by Ralph Lauren, was embellished with 2,390,000 mother of pearl sequins. It stood out for the personalized and out-of-ordinary accessory, a 75-foot tulle long veil. Chopra looked as elegant as she did in her traditional Indian outfit.





It’s no secret that Sabyasachi is one designer most Bollywood stars turn to when it comes to their look for their wedding day. Like most celebs, Amrita Puri, too, picked an embellished ivory lehenga from the designer's collection. The floral and heavily embroidered lehenga was paired with a sweetheart neck blouse and she looked ethereal in the statement piece. Puri got hitched on November 11, 2017 to her long-time beau, Imrun Sethi, while looking like a Goddess in an ensemble filled with intricate details.

As per Sabyasachi, the bridal attire was made with ‘hundred and eleven colours of silk thread in vintage Persian shades’ along with ‘bugle beads, hand-cut sequins, crystals and pearls.” Of course, a masterpiece like that would cost a fortune and this one rounded up off for some ₹20 lakh. To style her wedding look, she went with a kundan matha patti, a layered kundan necklace and jhumkas.





Anushka Sharma's wedding was as dreamy as it could get and she walked down the aisle in her blush pink lehenga, she was a sight to behold. Virat Kohli and Actress Anushka Sharma in an intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, South Italy. The couple became a trendsetter when Anushka ditched the traditional red for a minimal, floral bridal lehenga, and Virat also dressed in a sherwani from the house of Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He wanted Anushka’s attire to have the Florence vibe, for which, he added the pink color to fit the whimsical theme. The silk lehenga, which had Renaissance embroidery on it, was a merger of Indian and European flora and fauna.

Anushka’s lehenga worth a whopping ₹30 lakh, stole the show. The actor, typically, opts for minimalist style and on the D-day she maintained her same style. However, the unfussy, hand embroidered bridal lehenga that was crafted by 67 karigars in a month definitely made her stand out.





Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding, which took place in 2021, was no less than a royal wedding. Although they got hitched when the paparazzi culture didn’t exist, we couldn’t stop ourselves from being curious about the event. The couple posed for a portrait in their regal outfit post wedding for which Kareena wore an age-old family heirloom, as per the Pataudi family tradition. The sharara she wore was originally owned by Sharmila Tagore’s mother-in-law, the Begum of Bhopal. In fact, Tagore had previously donned the same heirloom and later passed on to her daughter-in-law, Kareena. Popular designer Ritu Kumar restored it and gave the vintage piece a modern touch.

For her reception, the actor went for an outfit worth ₹50 lakh, designed by her close friend and designer Manish Malhotra. The contemporary look included a burgundy colored lehenga along with a contrasting maroon dupatta.





Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her unique style and is often referred to as the fashionista of Bollywood. Much like her usual outfits, Kapoor’s wedding trousseau had to be something extravagant and outstanding. And we must say she didn’t disappoint us. She went for a traditional red and gold lehenga, however, it was as basic as it might sound. Anuradha Vakil beautifully designed the masterpiece, which was made over a period of six months. Her bridal outfit was crafted with handwoven textile from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh and the embroidery was created using the kalabattu technique which included real gold and silver threads.

The actor who has a keen eye for fashion, accessorised her lehenga with a gorgeous vintage style set. It included a Rajputana aad necklace layered with a guttapusalu necklace, and a multi-stranded matha patti.



Sonam Kapoor got married to her beau Anand Ahuja, a fashion entrepreneur, decked up in the classy piece which costs between ₹70 to ₹90 lakh. However, a look at the lotus flower motif lehenga would make it clear why it took that long to create it.





Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal, the Executive Director of Piramal Group, in 2018, which itself was an event everyone had their eyes on, and probably donned the most expensive wedding attire. The creation was a fine exhibit of craftsmanship and family legacy through which Isha paid tribute to her mother. Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the renowned designer duo, handcrafted the ivory and golden, sixteen panelled lehenga. Nita Ambani’s old red wedding saree was incorporated into Isha’s bridal attire, which she wore as dupatta.

Reportedly, the heavy embellished lehenga approximately costs Rs ₹90 crore (jaws dropped all the way to the floor). She paired it up with gorgeous Raani Haars, maang tika, and hath phools, which made her look no less than a princess.