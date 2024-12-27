In a year dominated by franchise flicks and high-budget spectacles, the real winners at the box office weren’t necessarily the ones with glitzy trailers or massive promotions. Instead, it was the underdogs—small-budget gems that made waves with their fresh narratives and innovative storytelling. From horror comedies to heartwarming dramas, these films captured the audience’s hearts and showed that Indian cinema is much more than just its star-studded blockbusters.

Here’s a look at five small-budget films that outshone expectations and became the talk of the town this year:

1. Munjya

wikipedia

A horror-comedy with a mythological twist, Munjya was an unexpected winner. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film follows Bitty (Sharvari Wagh) as she faces chaos brought by a mythical creature. Packed with humor, scares, and surprisingly emotional moments, Munjya delivered on all fronts. Plus, its top-notch CGI proved you don’t need Marvel-level budgets to pull off stunning visuals.

2. Shaitaan

film information

Released on Maha Shivaratri, Shaitaan was a chilling horror thriller featuring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. What set it apart wasn’t just its scares but its layered narrative exploring themes of divine justice. The film became the second-highest-grossing horror movie in Indian cinema and proved once again that audiences are ready for well-crafted spine-chillers.

3. Laapataa Ladies

ht

This satirical drama, helmed by Kiran Rao, was the ultimate reminder that a strong script is worth its weight in gold. Following the chaos of two missing brides in rural India, Laapataa Ladies brought laughs, drama, and some serious social commentary. With a stellar cast and a story that balanced humor with hard truths, it left audiences thoroughly impressed.

4. Manjummel Boys

the indian express

This Malayalam survival thriller had everyone on the edge of their seats. A group of friends risking it all to save one of their own from the depths of Guna Caves? Count us in! The story’s universal appeal, combined with nail-biting tension and stunning visuals, made it a massive success.

5. Hanu-Man

ADVERTISEMENT

imdb

Telugu cinema delivered big with Hanu-Man, a visually stunning superhero saga. Directed by Prasanth Varma, this film redefined the Indian superhero genre with divine elements and breathtaking visuals. It became a crossover hit, appealing to both Indian and international audiences. And guess what? A sequel is already in the works!

The success of these films sends a clear message to the industry: audiences crave substance, not just spectacle. With stories that transcend budgets and focus on strong narratives, 2024 proved that small-budget films can not only hold their own but outshine the giants.

As we look ahead, here’s to more fresh, innovative cinema that keeps us glued to our seats.