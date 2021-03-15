With her stellar performances in acclaimed movies/series like Saans and Badhaai Ho, Neena Gupta has time and again proved the fact that age is no bar for talent. Although she made her silver screen debut in 1982, her heartwarming performances in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Panchayat made everyone sit up and take notice of her.

From her self-loving Instagram captions to the truth bombs on motherhood, an out-of-work actor seeking roles and unladylike behaviour, she reaffirms our belief in the beauty of life every single time.

Here are the reasons why we love her so darn much!

1. Way back in 1998, Neena Gupta wrote, directed AND acted in an unbelievably progressive television show centred around Indian women, Saans. Later that year, she won an award for Best Director at the Kalakar Awards.

2. Netflix released a groovy song 'Aunty Kisko Bola Be' which starred our forever favourite Neena Gupta in all her power and glory, shattering all stereotypes. The song challenges the usage of the word 'Aunty' - a term that has become a synonym for 'uncool' over the period of years.

3. From navigating through her daunting career and relationships to single motherhood, Neena Gupta overcame everything like a true bawse she is.

4. Neena Gupta, without any hesitation, accepted the fact that extramarital affairs can be extremely frustrating and confusing. She warned other women against doing the same mistake she did by falling in love with a married man.

5. She is an extremely proud single mother and gives no flying ducks to the bullshit people throw at her.

6. Being the stunner she is, Neena Gupta had no coyness about asking for work through her Instagram handle in the most dramatic filmy style ever.

7. From her childhood days in Karol Bagh and her experience at the National School of Drama to moving Bombay and her struggles to find work, Neena Gupta is all set to come out with a no-holds-barred account of her personal and professional life with her memoir, Sach Kahun Toh.

8. Much to our typical desi aunties' dislike, Neena Gupta gave a number of earth-shattering performances in movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Mulk. She ended up bagging a very well deserved Filmfare Award for her performance in the movie Badhaai Ho.

9. She constantly reminds us of the importance of maintaining clarity with our spouses and always be practical throughout the biggest decisions of our life.

10. Neena Gupta calls out the issue of ageism in the industry in the coolest way ever.

Yes i was just thinking about this hamari umar ke role toe kamsekam humse kara lo bhai https://t.co/6Fmrxn0HbE — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) September 24, 2019

11. Neena Gupta has the right gyaan for you to channel all your anger out and relieve stress in these troubling times while being stuck inside your home during the lockdown.

12. She gives back the perfect pinch of 'Sass Swaad Anusaar'.

Rajeev meri film bhi toe hit huee hai ya main budhi hun isliye nahin bulaya 😊😊😊😊😊 https://t.co/YcGHSevTwo — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) December 24, 2018

13. In the world of fake extensions and botox, Neena Gupta is a true goddess and you CANNOT deny it.

Neena Gupta pic.twitter.com/b9k5bnfWko — main heroine hoon 💫 (@indianabhinetri) August 31, 2020

14. When other celebrities were cooking Aglio-e-olio pasta during the lockdown, our favourite Neena Gupta taught everyone how to make a scrumptious desi pizza with a chapati.

15. We often see older male actors romancing with female actors younger than they are, however, Neena Gupta called out the sexist Bollywood culture of never pairing older female actors with younger male actors.

16. Throwback to the time when Neena Gupta posted a summer-ready picture on her IG handle, flaunting her freshly chopped long bob. Uh- Drop Dead Gorgeous!

To sum up, this is what we feel like this absolutely GOLD human:

Take notes and do the world a favor by being just like her when you grow up!