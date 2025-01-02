As 2024 turned into 2025, India partied hard, and quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart became the lifeline for last-minute celebrations. From party staples to some unexpected items, these platforms gave us a hilarious peek into what India couldn’t do without this New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a list of the most-ordered and most-surprising items that trended across these platforms:

1. Grapes

Yes, you read that right! Grapes were a surprise hit on Blinkit. Co-founder Albinder Dhindsa revealed a 7x spike in demand, all thanks to the New Year’s tradition of eating 12 grapes at midnight for good luck. Who knew we were all about those vibes?

2. Chips & Nachos

The MVPs of every house party. Over 5 lakh packets of chips were sold, with sales spiking over 300% on Swiggy Instamart. Nachos weren’t far behind, proving that you can’t party without a crunchy snack.

3. Cold Drinks

Turns out, we’re a nation of cola lovers. On Swiggy, 1 in every 8 orders was for a soft drink, with clear soft drinks witnessing a staggering 941% increase. Non-alcoholic beers, however, stole the show with a jaw-dropping 1541.72% jump in sales.

4. Ice Cubes

Parties heated up, but ice cubes kept them cool. Blinkit reported a major spike in ice cube deliveries, because, what’s a celebration without chilled drinks?

5. Aloo Bhujia

If chips are too mainstream, aloo bhujia had your back. The spicy-salty snack flew off Blinkit’s shelves, proving it’s the OG comfort food.

6. Milk & Paneer

Some people celebrated while others stocked up for the next morning. Milk and paneer were trending on Swiggy, for reasons that remain a mystery, breakfast prep or chai cravings, maybe?

7. Men’s Underwear

Blinkit co-founder Dhindsa confessed he didn’t see this coming, but men’s underwear was another surprise best-seller. Guess some resolutions start with new basics!

8. Lemons

Orders for lemons spiked after 10 PM, because apparently, tequila shots wait for no one. Cheers to that!

9. Mineral Water Bottles

Partying responsibly? Mineral water bottles saw a massive surge as people stocked up to stay hydrated amidst all the celebrations.

10. Condoms

New Year, new vibes! Condoms were a common addition to party orders, proving that safety first is always in fashion.

11. UNO

After all the chips, cold drinks, and greasy snacks, UNO came to the rescue.

12. Games & Puzzles

For the mellow crowd, games like Uno were the stars of the night. Orders for puzzles and card games shot up by 600%, showing that not every party is about loud music and booze.

From quirky traditions to snack obsessions, this list perfectly sums up how India rang in 2025. Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart didn’t just deliver essentials—they delivered stories. What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever ordered for a party?