While rumours are pretty common in the tinsel town and some of them are even true at times, some are totally unbelievable. Although we really don’t know how these rumours get started, most of these tittle-tattles are simply outrageous. Here are some of the most ridiculous ones.

1. Shah Rukh Khan was secretly married to Priyanka Chopra and AbRam was their child.

According to the rumour mills, the duo apparently got hitched in a secret ceremony in Toronto. It was even rumoured that AbRam, SRK and Gauri Khan’s third child, was allegedly Priyanka Chopra’s son.

2. Sonakshi Sinha was the daughter of Reena Roy.

According to widespread rumours, Sonakshi Sinha was apparently the daughter of yesteryear star Reena Roy, who allegedly dated Shatrughan Sinha.

3. Kareena Kapoor got pregnant in school.

According to a ridiculous rumour, Bebo allegedly got pregnant when she was in 9th standard. That’s right! For the uninitiated, she attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai.

4. Alia Bhatt was Pooja Bhatt’s daughter.

Right before her debut, rumours about Alia apparently being Mahesh Bhatt and his elder daughter, Pooja Bhatt’s daughter had started circulating. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, she confessed that it was the weirdest rumour she had heard about herself.

5. Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty were married.

Jaag Utha Insaan. Sridevi was married to Boney Kapoor for 22 years but it was rumoured that she was apparently married to Mithun Chakraborty before she had an affair with Boney Kapoor. It was reported that their relationship started with the movie

6. Dimple Kapadia was the love-child of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt.

When the movie Bobby became a blockbuster hit in 1975, the rumour mills started churning the gossip that Dimple Kapadia was apparently Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt's daughter. Reportedly, they were both deeply in love and had an affair for 7 long years.

7. Aamir Khan has a love child with Jessica Hines.

According to the rumours, the two had allegedly met on the sets of Vikram Bhatt’s Ghulam in 1998. According to the reports, they were in a live-in relationship when she apparently got pregnant. Allegedly, Aamir asked her to abort the child but decided to keep the kid and the two parted ways. Jessica Hines is a British author who also wrote the biography on Amitabh Bachchan titled 'The Big B: Bollywood, Bachchan and Me'.

8. Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra were in a romantic relationship.

Rumours have it that KJo was apparently in a relationship with the on-screen Shershaah before he launched him in Student Of The Year.

9. Renee was Sushmita Sen’s biological daughter.

Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter at the age of 24. However, a number of rumours stated that her elder adopted daughter, Renee, was apparently Sen's biological child. According to a report, it was also rumoured that Renee was Sushmita Sen and Anil Ambani's child.

10. Katrina Kaif was living in the country with a fake identity.

While it’s a known fact that she was born as Katrina Turquotte, there were numerous rumours which suggested that she was apparently living in the country with a fake passport. Phew, what?

11. Ajay Devgn and Kajol live separately as he had an affair with Kangana Ranaut.

As per the rumours, the duo allegedly started dating during the shooting of Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and this made Kajol walk out of her marriage. It was reported that they were living separately.

12. Aaradhya Bachchan was Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter.

Now, this was one of the most bizarre ones. According to some strange rumours, Aaradhya Bachchan was apparently Big B’s daughter and not Abhishek’s. Wait, what?

13. Wild speculations over what caused Hrithik Roshan and Suzanne Khan's divorce.

After their divorce, there were a number of rumours that spread like wildfire. While some said it was apparently Hrithik Roshan’s extra-marital affairs with Kangana Ranaut and Barbara Mori, others thought it was Sussanne Khan’s alleged affair with Arjun Rampal that caused their split. There was also some gossip that it was Khan's alleged drug habit that caused their divorce.

Looks like celebrities and rumours walk hand-in-hand!