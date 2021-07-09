From alluring snow-clad mountain backdrops to the intriguing storyline and captivating lyrics, Lootera was a reminder of those everlasting love stories that don't end in a happily ever after.

Based on O. Henry's short story The Last Leaf, the movie had some enchanting shots that will be etched in our hearts forever. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

How can we start without the movie's most iconic image ever?

Reminding the fact that not every love story has a perfect ending, this movie was full of warmth and love.

Not just Sonakshi's look, but look at that gorgeous vintage backdrop. Set in 1953 and 1954, this period drama made a home in our hearts.

A love story of pure love and affection.

The movie had a number of scenic views including Dalhousie's mesmerizing deodar trees.

The thief, who stole our hearts, finds his love at a time when she needs him the most.

If we could define vintage beauty through a photograph:

Although it wasn't a huge commercial success, this movie was still loved by every movie buff.

Just look at the sunrays piercing through the peaceful trees that we can get lost in, forever.

From soulful lyrics and timeless music, the song 'Zinda Hu Yaar, Kaafi Hai' was hauntingly magical. Am I right or am I right?

A movie that expressed love through the art of painting.

Sonakshi Sinha bagged two awards for Best Actor at Zee Cine Awards and BIG Star Entertainment Awards.

With hauntingly beautiful melodies, singer Monali Thakur bagged an award for Best Playback Singer at Filmfare Awards.

The movie that taught us how beautiful old school romance can be.

Forbidden by their parents to marry each other, Pakhi and Varun fall hopelessly in love with each other.

With the scenes of snow-capped mountains, this movie was nothing but a piece of treat for our eyes.

This movie taught us the real meaning of finding pleasure in little things.

Not making out and not even touching each other, just talking with eyes over a cup of tea. Beautiful, isn't it?

Each sequence of this movie was simply like a moving painting as it felt so vivid and stunning.

Where do we sign up for such a romantic tale?

Pure bliss.

Is there any role that he cannot do?

JUST. LOOK. AT. HER. How can we not be mesmerised?

Equal parts pain and love in one single image. Do we need to say more?

"I want to see the last one fall. I'm tired of waiting. I'm tired of thinking. I want to turn loose my hold on everything, and go sailing down, down, just like one of those poor, tired leaves." -The Last Leaf, O. Henry