Now that we are finally marching towards the end of this year, here’s another year-ender list for you to read. We have been watching a number of movies trending all over social media once they get released. So, here’s a list of the most tweeted movies of the year. Ready? Let’s check them out.

1. Master

Owing to the great anticipation after the delay in its release, this movie was the most tweeted movie of the year. This action thriller focuses on an alcoholic professor, who is sent to a juvenile school for three months, where he meets a ruthless gangster who uses the innocent children as a scapegoat for his criminal activities.

2. Valimai

From going gaga over its trailer to asking for its Hindi version, this movie was the second most talked-about movie of the year. This action crime thriller revolves around an IPS officer who goes on a mission for hunting down illegal bikers involved in theft and murder. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

3. Beast

After the success of Master, actor Vijay was one of the top sensations on the microblogging website. After the first look of this movie was released, fans went gaga over it and made this movie the third most talked-about movie of the year. This black comedy action thriller centres on a man's mission to save a group of shoppers held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie is scheduled to release in 2022.

4. Jai Bhim

After receiving high praises from every cinephile out there, this movie was the fourth most-talked-about movie of the year. This legal drama, which portrays the grim reality of the deeply rooted caste system in our society, revolves around a true incident from 1993, which involves a case fought by Justice K Chandru.

5. Vakeel Saab

With its thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances, this movie won the hearts of cinema lovers instantly. So much so, that it became the fifth most-talked-about movie of the year. This legal drama, which is the remake of the 2016 movie Pink, focuses on a criminal lawyer who helps three women to fight a molestation case against a rich brat.

Looks like you have some binge-watching to do!