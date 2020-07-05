You ever hear people complain about how Netflix doesn't have any good shows anymore? Yeah, don't listen to those people. Thoe people are idiots.

Because, even if you've already watched the popular shows, there's a plethora of underrated shows that you haven't gotten around to yet.

1. Travellers

IMDb: 8.1

Most you are still high on Dark, so we'll start with a show that deals with time travel.

Travelers is based in a world where operatives are sent from the future to occupy the bodies of people on the brink of death in order to change certain events in the past. If you liked the concept and the consequences of time travel and want to explore the genre, this is the show for you.

2. Ozark

IMDb: 8.4

We are a people that love underworld crime dramas. So it makes me really curious about why this show isn't as popular in India as it should be. The show literally gives viewers a crash course in money laundering and is gripping.

Sort of based on the same premise as Breaking Bad, the show really brings forward the genius of Jason Bateman as director and actor and is extremely binge-watch worthy.

3. Grace & Frankie

IMDb: 8.3

The show is already into its 6th season. So there's a lot of content to watch while in lockdown. Besides the chemistry between Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin is the stuff of legends. Each episode will leave you with an ache on your cheeks from smiling so damn much.

4. Alias Grace

IMDb: 7.8

This Canadian miniseries is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and is inspired by true events. I will personally vouch for both the book and series here.

The titular character Grace Marks is a poor Irish immigrant and maid in 1843 Canada who has been accused of the double murder of her employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery.

She is imprisoned for life and treated for ‘hysteria' for a crime that she may not have committed. The series depicts how gender, social status, and mental illness were treated in the past, and how they still affect people to this day. If you liked watching The Handmaid's Tale, you're most likely to enjoy this too.

5. Gente-fied

IMDb: 7.3

This bilingual series is about family, relationships, love and 3 Latin-American cousins chasing the American dream. The show accurately portrays the issues of gentrification in Los Angeles with a lot of wit and is easily one of the best comedies of this year.

6. Unbelievable

IMDb: 8.4

Trigger Warning: Rape, Sexual Assault.

After a teenager reports and eventually recants her rape, two detectives work on a case in an entirely different state and investigate the evidence to solve the case of a serial rapist.

Personally, this is a series I found very uncomfortable watching, particularly the first episode, as you also might, especially when you know that this is based on real-life events.

7. Special

IMDb: 7.6

This can easily be considered a mini-series as each episode is just under 15 minutes, which means you can easily binge the whole series and do a whole lot of other things.

This is an uplifting new series about a gay man, Ryan with mild cerebral palsy who decides to rewrite his identity and finally go after the life he wants. Fun fact, this is a semi-biographical series based on the memoir of writer/actor Ryan O'Connell, who plays himself on a show.

8. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

IMDb: 7.6

SNL alumnus Tim Robinson stars in this sketch comedy series, he's co-created. Here he actively tries to get people to go away from him. Literally, in every segment, his guest and he do whatever they can to drive people to the point where they just want to leave.

10. Seven Seconds

IMDb: 7.7

Starring Regina King, who also won an Emmy for her role here, the show revolves around the death of a 15-year-old African American cyclist who dies in a hit-and-run with a white police officer behind the wheel of the vehicle.

I am going to assume that since most of you shared posts about Black Lives Matter, and have seen the video of George Floyd's murder, you know why this would cause serious racial turmoil in the city. This crime drama explores the aftermath of the accident, including a cover-up by the police department and the trial.

11. 3%

IMDb: 7.4

This Brazilian show is in Portuguese. And no, it's not the same as Narcos. That's Spanish. In the future, when most of the population lives in poverty, there is an elite group, that is chosen to live in a virtual paradise, the Offshore. I know, it sounds like the present, but bear with me.

Every year, each 20-year-old gets a chance to make it to the island paradise by taking a series of tests. However, only 3% of the candidates qualify to leave the impoverished Inland area. One the newest residents is Michele, a woman who has a strong sense of justice.

12. American Vandal

IMDb: 8.2

How this show still has a very niche audience, I'll never understand. Come on, guys. We all love those teenage boys being absolute asshole stories, right? Well, this sits on that throne and then draws dicks on it and follows it up by taking a massive shit on it.

Yeah, those comments about drawing dicks and taking massive shits aren't metaphors. They are the literal plot of the first two seasons. Just take my word and watch it. If you don't smoke, this is the closest you can get to know how being stoned feels.

13. The Sinner

IMDb: 8.0

This is a run of the mill thriller. Now, that might not sound like a selling point, but that's where you are wrong. It's simple in its premise, but it delivers. Be it the writing or the acting, the show holds up to the standard it promises.

14. The OA

IMDb: 7.9

Brit Marling also plays the role of Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns home after a 7-year disappearance. Weirdly, her return is not the shocking part here. it's the fact that he's not blind anymore.

Again, since you're already on the Dark high, you might wanna watch this and be on it for a little while longer.

15. Last Chance U

IMDb: 8.5

American Football is not very popular in India. But if you can keep aside the intricate details of the sport for a moment and watch the people involved in this series as just people and not athletes, you have a great human story on your hands.

This is a docu-series about charismatic athletes looking to revive their pro-league dreams. I can guarantee you that you'll be so invested in these athletes looking to revive their NFL dreams that you'll be rooting for them like they play for your IPL team.

Alright then, I hope, your next few months are sorted. You're welcome.