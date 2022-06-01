A fresh teaser of Bramhastra was just released that gave us a sneak peek of all the characters other than Shiva and Isha. Among those included were glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. But amidst legacy actors and people who've already left their mark in the industry, let's take a wild guess on who is the one being mercilessly trolled.

Unsuprisingly, it's Mouni Roy.

While other actors are being lauded for their looks, Mouni Roy is being called derogatory terms like 'Naagin,' 'Sasta Scarlett Witch,' and 'Flop star' just to name a few. Why the fuck?

... Mouni Roy is Just a Cheaper Version Of Wanda ...lol... Bollywood Just Copied Wanda.(Scarlett Witch)..😂😂😂 ,Bahut Bekaar lag Rahi Hai Mouni Roy Wanda Jaise Look Me...😂😂. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JlhPwm3WNy — 🦸 Superman..🦸 (@the_super__man) May 31, 2022

Wait Mouni Roy is Naagin here? Again?! 😂 damn that girl patended supernatural indian role 😁 #Brahmastra https://t.co/Jb0Q5Vl4K2 — Alisha's alter ego. (@x_forevermore) May 31, 2022

SAB MAST HAI RANBIR💥💥😮BUT MOUNI ROY SASTI SCARLETT WITCH LAG RAHI🤣🤣 — Free Fire with Dhiraj (@FireDhiraj) May 31, 2022

Also Mouni Roy looks like Jhoomritalaiyya's Scarlet Witch — Amartya Acharya (@amartya12345678) May 31, 2022

Everything looks good Except Mouni roy.... She is giving nagin vibes..... — KEVIN 69 (@saif74ab) May 31, 2022

This only gets me to think: Are we, the audience, the reason why Bollywood is the way it is?

Just notice the disdain with which social media reacts to #MouniRoy playing the antagonist in #Brahmastra . They dismiss her as a 'sasta Wanda' giving 'Naagin' vibes!



These are the same people who will rally about TV actors not being accepted in the mainstream!



the Hypocrisy! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 31, 2022

We create a giant ruckus about nepotism, we demand television actors get the same respect as their film counterparts - and then proceed to say cruel things about them when they finally shatter the glass ceiling and earn themselves a spot on the table. Here is a woman who comes from humble beginnings. She did not have a lord and saviour in the industry, instead, she worked her ass off and made it big on T.V. And then went through an even more gruelling journey to succeed in films. Rarely do any women achieve that. Instead of celebrating her success and hailing her for paving the way for the innumerable women waiting in line, we do this? That's just disrespectful.

Anyway, I'm going to conclude this read by giving her the respect she deserves. Mouni Roy looks badass AF!